Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Marketing

The latest Instagram stories update has us all overjoyed

One unanimous vote for a horrible Instagram feature would be the pesky long, broken-up stories – now, there’s a fix for that.

Published

Instagram stories 'tap to type' text overlay on iphone

Social media giant, Instagram, has been favoring video content for a while now and has finally premiered a simple feature that will help streamline the way you see Stories.

Previously, Stories were automatically cut into 15-second clips, creating choppiness in the playback and causing viewers to tap through several clips to navigate through a single Story to seek out the content you’re interested in. Now, Stories under 60 seconds will play continuously, in one single video.

Short-form content creators now have 2 options when it comes to how they post 60-second videos, as Instagram accepts this length as both a Story, which disappears after 24 hours or a Reel, which is nested on your home feed. Unlike Stories, which cap off at 60 seconds each, Reels allow users up to 90 seconds of video content and a space for users to interact with public comments, likes, and shares.

These changes seem like a natural progression, as Instagram continues the race against mega-giant TikTok. Instagram has taken other notes from the social media powerhouse, such as allowing full-screen playback mode for Reels. Another change to Instagram comes with the way the app has begun to favor analytic-recommended content, rather than only showing users the latest posts from people they follow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In October 2021, Instagram did away with IGTV, which allowed users to upload up to 1 hour of video content, in favor of housing all content under 15 minutes as a Reel. It appears that Instagram is making note of how users search for videos and interact with content as they continue to simplify the user experience.

Instagram was created to be an interactive photo-sharing app but has rapidly evolved to prioritize video content and now the company has made it clear that they’ll continue on this track by adjusting the interface and tracking the way users engage with content.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

facebook stories on iphone facebook stories on iphone

Real Estate Marketing

Real estate pros, never use Facebook stories for this reason!

(MARKETING) Facebook Stories are a fantastic marketing tool, but open up a huge Pandora's box - and it's better to nix them.

June 22, 2022
panorama panorama

Real Estate Marketing

How to post your panorama photos on Instagram without cutting corners

(REAL ESTATE MARKETING) If you have lamented at not being able to get panorama photos to show in their full glory on Instagram, well,...

January 11, 2022
Instagram symbols on paper over a phone, analytics tracking that. Instagram symbols on paper over a phone, analytics tracking that.

Real Estate Marketing

Expand your small business influence with these Instagram analytics tools

(MARKETING) Instagram analytics are crucial to small business success, and it's worth looking outside Instagram's in-app analytics for options.

June 28, 2021
Instagram Instagram

Real Estate Marketing

Track your competitors’ Instagram metrics with SnoopReport

(REAL ESTATE MARKETING) SnoopReport allows you to track Instagram metrics, including your competitors’ Instagram activity.

July 20, 2020

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022