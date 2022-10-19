Hiring a real estate photographer could make or break your sales

Mobile phones take great photos now. Anyone who spends a decent chunk of change for the newest iPhone or Android phone can take beautiful shots. But still, with real estate listings, we see crappy cell phone shots or pictures that may not be awful, but simply don’t capture the beauty of a home like a photographer can.
Let’s face it, you may be able to grab an amazing shot, but photographers can take something hideous and make it beautiful (as seen in the “ugly location photoshoot challenge” – seriously, nothing proves the value of a professional photographer more than this challenge).
When it comes to your business, your listing photos are a lot like your headshot on your LinkedIn – it’s your chance to make a solid first impression for potential buyers. You know that.
You want people to be captivated by the image they see enough to come to see the property in person. And while you may be able to get some basic shots on your iPhone XS, you’re not going to be able to do what a real estate photographer can do.
Dallas real estate photographer Terry Wolfe tells us why professional photographers offer you more for your real estate listing and what they can do that a phone can’t.
1. The right tools – Real estate photographers know what tools to use for the job. Specifically, the use of wide-angle lenses to help open up a room and not make it appear small as a cell phone camera would.
2. Know-how – The photographer knows how to display and frame the shots to show what is marketable and what stands out about the home. It’s what they do. They can make small rooms seem bigger, make dark rooms stand out, and make the image closer to how they will actually experience it. The photographer thinks about how people will live in that space and what to focus on.
3. Post-Production – The work done in post-production to help ensure the shots follow a consistent image and convey the necessary atmosphere. This is technical knowledge that most people with iPhones or other cameras won’t be able to do.
Much like how you would hire an HVAC specialist for your AC or a roofer for your roof; professional photographers are technical experts who know what to do, how to do it, and can do it in a way that ensures quality.
A home is an investment, and marketing listings is a major piece of business – don’t skimp out on the images to help make it shine.
sandra martinez
September 10, 2019 at 4:28 am
In my marketplace the price of the average home is such that hiring a professional photographer could cost a significant portion of the commission. There are several agents here that either use professionals always or occasionally (if it’s an expensive listing), but there are also some agents that are seemingly as good or nearly as good as the professional photographers whose photographs I see featured regularly. I estimate that 95% of the photos in my marketplace have been taken by agents.
While we can take good photos and have a good camera, if I were in a marketplace such as Ian Batra’s (see his comments in this post) I’d almost certainly spring for a professional. There’s a point when it’s not worth it unless you’re at the level of Maya Paveza (see her comments) and you can really shoot at or near the level of a pro.
While I live in Washington State, I frequent the Bay Area where the average sales price is 4-6 times what it is where I live. I’m surprised that there are still many agents with million dollar listings taking what appear to be cell phone pictures.
As Maya said, you have very little time to capture the attention of buyers. Per the 2015 NAR Profile of Home Buyers and Home Sellers, photos were the #1 most valuable feature of websites when browsing for homes for sale, and websites were the number one source of the home the buyer found. It seems it would be a good idea to make sure the photos count since they’re the single most important marketing piece.
Pete Evering
February 18, 2021 at 1:58 am
Yes it will be critical since lots of people can now afford Smartphone with built in decent cam. Which is enough to take photography and also convenient to use because of the AI technology. But as my suggestion it would be great if you are hiring professional photographer for professional shot looking.