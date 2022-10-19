Hiring a real estate photographer could make or break your sales

Mobile phones take great photos now. Anyone who spends a decent chunk of change for the newest iPhone or Android phone can take beautiful shots. But still, with real estate listings, we see crappy cell phone shots or pictures that may not be awful, but simply don’t capture the beauty of a home like a photographer can.

Let’s face it, you may be able to grab an amazing shot, but photographers can take something hideous and make it beautiful (as seen in the “ugly location photoshoot challenge” – seriously, nothing proves the value of a professional photographer more than this challenge).

When it comes to your business, your listing photos are a lot like your headshot on your LinkedIn – it’s your chance to make a solid first impression for potential buyers. You know that.

You want people to be captivated by the image they see enough to come to see the property in person. And while you may be able to get some basic shots on your iPhone XS, you’re not going to be able to do what a real estate photographer can do.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dallas real estate photographer Terry Wolfe tells us why professional photographers offer you more for your real estate listing and what they can do that a phone can’t.

1. The right tools – Real estate photographers know what tools to use for the job. Specifically, the use of wide-angle lenses to help open up a room and not make it appear small as a cell phone camera would.

2. Know-how – The photographer knows how to display and frame the shots to show what is marketable and what stands out about the home. It’s what they do. They can make small rooms seem bigger, make dark rooms stand out, and make the image closer to how they will actually experience it. The photographer thinks about how people will live in that space and what to focus on.

3. Post-Production – The work done in post-production to help ensure the shots follow a consistent image and convey the necessary atmosphere. This is technical knowledge that most people with iPhones or other cameras won’t be able to do.

Much like how you would hire an HVAC specialist for your AC or a roofer for your roof; professional photographers are technical experts who know what to do, how to do it, and can do it in a way that ensures quality.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A home is an investment, and marketing listings is a major piece of business – don’t skimp out on the images to help make it shine.