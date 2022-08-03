Stuck trying to create videos for social media? Try these templates

Does your brand have video content?

The evolution of video production keeps getting more and more streamlined. The process of creating professional looking video is becoming increasingly easier for the layman. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t intimidating to integrate video into your marketing efforts.



PROMO from Slidely is tool that makes this much more approachable – it allows users to create a snappy looking product in minutes.



And best of all, they have templates specifically for real estate, so you don’t even have to come up with the ideas. It’s a great way to get started on Instagram Reels, TikTok, and more.

You are the director

That said, what’s stopping you from creating an instant ad that promos (no pun intended) your business? PROMO seems to take the very best elements of Slidely Show and simplify it even further.

Slidely Show for example, is a remarkable yet simple way for anyone to create a personal movie. Anyone can become a movie editor and create their own movie in minutes! Source media can be culled from Facebook, Dropbox or Instagram or you can pull from your own camera roll and add music or special effects to complete your movie!

Pull clips, add the tunes

According to the Slidely website, users don’t need any special edit skills or knowledge to create your own personal Promo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Slidely is so easy to use that anyone can create a promo or movie.

It’s just a matter of selecting from over 2 million high quality video clips already provided to you, then going from there!

It’s easy to see that using the Slidely PROMO Maker allows you to go viral in no time. And because you are linked to Faceook and LinkedIn you can get the word out immediately.