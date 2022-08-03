Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Marketing

Stuck trying to create videos for social media? Try these templates

This app allows users to upload photos, videos, music and create a snappy-looking product in minutes – and they have templates for real estate.

Published

video marketing

Does your brand have video content?

The evolution of video production keeps getting more and more streamlined. The process of creating professional looking video is becoming increasingly easier for the layman. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t intimidating to integrate video into your marketing efforts.

PROMO from Slidely is tool that makes this much more approachable – it allows users to create a snappy looking product in minutes.

And best of all, they have templates specifically for real estate, so you don’t even have to come up with the ideas. It’s a great way to get started on Instagram Reels, TikTok, and more.

You are the director

That said, what’s stopping you from creating an instant ad that promos (no pun intended) your business? PROMO seems to take the very best elements of Slidely Show and simplify it even further.

Slidely Show for example, is a remarkable yet simple way for anyone to create a personal movie. Anyone can become a movie editor and create their own movie in minutes! Source media can be culled from Facebook, Dropbox or Instagram or you can pull from your own camera roll and add music or special effects to complete your movie!

Pull clips, add the tunes

According to the Slidely website, users don’t need any special edit skills or knowledge to create your own personal Promo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Slidely is so easy to use that anyone can create a promo or movie.

It’s just a matter of selecting from over 2 million high quality video clips already provided to you, then going from there!

It’s easy to see that using the Slidely PROMO Maker allows you to go viral in no time. And because you are linked to Faceook and LinkedIn you can get the word out immediately.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Staff Writer, Taylor Leddin is a publicist and freelance writer for a number of national outlets. She was featured on Thrive Global as a successful woman in journalism, and is the editor-in-chief of The Tidbit. Taylor resides in Chicago and has a Bachelor in Communication Studies from Illinois State University.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Haptic, a habit tracker app for Apple, shows you almost too many data points. Haptic, a habit tracker app for Apple, shows you almost too many data points.

Real Estate Technology

This habit tracker shows you insights you might not want to know

The Haptic Life Tracker app documents your (good and bad) habits. But how much do you want to know?

2 days ago
social media social media

Real Estate Marketing

Social media traffic returns are diminishing – what now?

Missing out on social media traffic isn't the end of the world, because there's always room for improvement and course correction.

July 26, 2022
tiktok tiktok

Real Estate Marketing

Ignore TikTok to your own peril – new data says your next clients are there

TikTok has been dominating the social media sector since the pandemic, and studies show it officially beat out YouTube for total time spent.

July 19, 2022

Real Estate Marketing

Get a polished social media profile pic without any new headshots

This profile picture tool helps amp up your social media presence with beautiful and free tools to enhance any photo.

July 18, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022