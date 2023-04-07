Connect with us

Could Tiktok be too big to be banned?

As many watch the progression of Tiktok and its allegations, many are left to wonder: is the social media sensation too big to go under?

The past few weeks have been a doozy for TikTok as CEO Shou Zi Chew begins testifying before congress. TikTok is huge right now—with people from around the world participating in the app by watching or creating their own content. Because the app is such a sensation, is it even possible for it to be banned in the near future? That’s the question many are asking as the future of the media app floats through the air. 

TikTok previously used (and needed) an agreement with a government interagency group that basically allows it to operate in the US. If you aren’t in the know, TikTok is Chinese-owned, and requires special terms to be used in the United States. As of right now, the agreement is in shambles. This creates a lot of questions regarding the future of the app here. Without this essential agreement, President Biden may be forced to come to a final conclusion about the app. To ban or not to ban? 

We’ve seen a few hiccups with TikTok over the years, and a few times, users were genuinely concerned the app would no longer be available. It seems as though the app has never been more on the edge of collapse here in the US and that’s a scary thought for those making money through it and others who rely on it for other purposes. 

According to reports, the biggest issue we face with the app is its potential unreliability due to the ongoing issues between the US and China. TikTok detractors theorize the Chinese government is using the app to collect data to influence “young minds.” Though Chew has been under the radar for the past two years of being the app’s CEO, he’s surely in the public eye now as he defends TikTok in front of the world.

Based on trends and recent reports, the concerns over China are far from overblown. While there’s no evidence of foul play as far as we know, the coming weeks will give us more of an idea of the future of TikTok in the United States. Are you team TikTok?

