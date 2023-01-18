A robot attorney will be allowed to defend a case

2023 is already proving to be a doozy- with talks of a recession, massive layoffs, and prices of certain goods continuing to climb. What most of us didn’t expect on top of everything else is… robot lawyers?



We’ve all heard and anticipated that one day, artificial intelligence will take over the world. Whether it’s completely ludicrous or not, we can’t deny that AI is rapidly morphing into something beyond what we ever thought was possible.

Next month, a robot “lawyer” heads into the courtroom to help a defendant battle a traffic ticket. This creation is the first of its kind and marks the beginning of the future of artificial intelligence performing human tasks.

This robot actually runs on a smartphone. It listens to conversations and arguments held in court and formulates responses that the defendant can use. Through headphones, the AI creation tells the defendant what to say. Woah!

Using tech for the first time in the courtroom definitely won’t come without judgment and skepticism, and the concept is fascinating and scary all at the same time.

If the robot loses its case, its company- DoNotPay, will cover the fines. The good news for some is that the tech isn’t yet legal in most courtrooms. Each state has different rules, and most require that every party consent to being recorded.

Having a robot lawyer would involve a lot of work just to get the case going, and in fact, only two courtrooms were found feasible in a trial conducted by DoNotPay.

The CEO of the company is hoping the new tech helping defendants will encourage courts to change their rules. While they’re hopeful, they still have a lot to work out.

The ultimate goal of these AI-powered “robot attorneys” is to help people on a budget afford legal representation. We all know that hiring real lawyers can dig deep into our pockets. Because courts aren’t even close to ready to change their rules, the CEO of DoNotPay doesn’t expect the tech to commercialize in the near future.

On a short-term scale, he’s hoping AI lawyers will open the door to a system change. Sorry, robots. No taking over the courtroom just yet.