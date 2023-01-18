Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

A robot attorney will be allowed to defend a case

A robot attorney will be allowed in a court room next month – how will this work and will other courts allow the same?

Published

robot attorney

2023 is already proving to be a doozy- with talks of a recession, massive layoffs, and prices of certain goods continuing to climb. What most of us didn’t expect on top of everything else is… robot lawyers?

We’ve all heard and anticipated that one day, artificial intelligence will take over the world. Whether it’s completely ludicrous or not, we can’t deny that AI is rapidly morphing into something beyond what we ever thought was possible

Next month, a robot “lawyer” heads into the courtroom to help a defendant battle a traffic ticket. This creation is the first of its kind and marks the beginning of the future of artificial intelligence performing human tasks.

This robot actually runs on a smartphone. It listens to conversations and arguments held in court and formulates responses that the defendant can use. Through headphones, the AI creation tells the defendant what to say. Woah! 

Using tech for the first time in the courtroom definitely won’t come without judgment and skepticism, and the concept is fascinating and scary all at the same time.

If the robot loses its case, its company- DoNotPay, will cover the fines. The good news for some is that the tech isn’t yet legal in most courtrooms. Each state has different rules, and most require that every party consent to being recorded.

Having a robot lawyer would involve a lot of work just to get the case going, and in fact, only two courtrooms were found feasible in a trial conducted by DoNotPay.

The CEO of the company is hoping the new tech helping defendants will encourage courts to change their rules. While they’re hopeful, they still have a lot to work out. 

The ultimate goal of these AI-powered “robot attorneys” is to help people on a budget afford legal representation. We all know that hiring real lawyers can dig deep into our pockets. Because courts aren’t even close to ready to change their rules, the CEO of DoNotPay doesn’t expect the tech to commercialize in the near future.

On a short-term scale, he’s hoping AI lawyers will open the door to a system change. Sorry, robots. No taking over the courtroom just yet. 

In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

tiktok tiktok

Real Estate Technology

TikTok now being banned by even more states

It feels like TikTok is being used by most humans with a pulse, making it a powerful ally OR enemy...

4 days ago
Person holding phone representing AI content Person holding phone representing AI content

Real Estate Technology

Why scams are getting more difficult to spot due to advanced AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is advancing day-by-day, and as it seeps itself into our everyday lives, we have to spot the scams.

January 6, 2023
Person on Google search on laptop Person on Google search on laptop

Real Estate Search

How AI Chatbots could threaten Google in the long run

AI chatbots like ChatGPT are gaining popularity, but is it enough to fully replace Google in the near future?

December 22, 2022
person wearing blue ai shirt person wearing blue ai shirt

Real Estate Big Data

How to capitalize on AI as it shifts real estate

Artificial intelligence is bringing a seismic shift to commercial real estate in everything from investing to sales to property management. Hold on!

October 14, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022