Real Estate Technology

Leaked details for Apple’s iPhone ‘Ultra’ have us sticker shocked

Having a cellphone on you at all times is the way of the world, but would you pay the same price as a Macbook for an iPhone?

Published

iphone ultra

Once upon a time, paying $1,000 for a cell phone was completely unheard of. As we look forward to 2023, we’re receiving leaks regarding Apple’s latest iPhone, the 15 Ultra. The premium smartphone is not expected until the fall of 2023, but the information we’ve gathered from these leaks may help you decide whether you’d like an upgrade or to stick it out with your current model.

Back in November, we learned that Apple planned to ditch the “Pro Max” moniker and add a new iPhone model, called the Ultra. The Ultra will be packed with features, rumored to have a starting price of around $1,299, up $200 compared to the iPhone 14 Max. This is the highest jump we’ve seen between generations in iPhone history and places the iPhone 15 Ultra at the same price as a 13” MacBook Pro.

This may leave some consumers with a decision to make.

Each time we see a new iPhone release, the previous model’s price is discounted a bit. Many major providers even offer last year’s model as a free phone when you sign a new service contract. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is already an outstanding device. Is the 15 Ultra really worth it for the average user?

LeaksApplePro says that the iPhone 15 Ultra will enter the market with 256GB of storage, which is double the lowest data option for the 14 models. This provides more space for photos, 4K videos, and important files. The leaker also expects dual front-facing cameras, resulting in a stunning selfie mode with wider lens angles and superior clarity. LeaksApplePro has also said that they’ve only seen the iPhone 15 Ultra released in the same silver color that we’ve seen on the Apple Watch Ultra. At this time, we’re unsure if we’ll see additional colors when the phone is released next September.

Another big change to the Ultra is that Apple’s standard lightning charging port will now be swapped with a more universally-accepted for a USB-C port. Apple introduced the 30-pin connector with its older iPhone models, switching to the Lightning port in 2012. European electronic regulators have decided that all phones sold after fall 2024 must have a USB-C charging port, pushing Apple to comply with this change. This is good news for consumers and tech companies alike, as aftermarket accessories will fit any new smartphone.

How do you feel about the iPhone 15 Ultra? Are you someone who prefers all the fancy bells and whistles, or are you happy to stay with your current device?

In this article:
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

