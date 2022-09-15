Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

Apple’s new A16 Bionic chip is history in the making

Apple is not the usual company to be stagnant, but they are blowing competition out of the water with the new A16 Bionic chip.

Published

iphone 14 pro with A16 Bionic chip

Apple recently revealed new details about the chip powering the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: the A16 Bionic.

At an event in Cupertino last week, Apple stated that the successor to the A15 Bionic (which can be located in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus), packs more transistors — approx. 16 billion, manufactured on a 4 nm process. They also revealed that the components are specially designed to accelerate AI and other tasks across smartphone apps and iOS. 

Apple states that the A16 Bionic has a multicore processor with two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores, a five-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine for performing up to 17 trillion operations per second. 

Additionally, Apple further claims the high-performance cores use 20% less power compared to the A15 Bionic’s performance cores, while the efficiency cores use a third of the power of unnamed competitor chips. The GPU has up to 50% more memory bandwidth, and overall, Apple says that the A16 Bionic is upward of 40% faster than rival chipsets. That’s insane! 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another standout feature includes a custom image signal processor that powers the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera system. The processor, GPU, neural engine, and image signal processor in the A16 Bionic work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo. 

There is also a brand new component inside the A16 chip that we haven’t seen on an iPhone chip before: the Display Engine. The new display engine enables 1 Hz refresh rates, high peak brightness, and features like always-on display and antialiasing to even out rough edges in display graphics. 

Apple said the iPhone 14 Pro is the most significant camera upgrade for an iPhone ever, and a big part of that has to do with the new ISP and Photonic Engine.

With the A16 Bionic chip being claimed the fastest and finest ever used in a smartphone, business owners can expect more power efficiency, a better display, and a superior camera. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Group of people celebrating and cheers-ing with beverages, an example of unsafe pandemic parties. Group of people celebrating and cheers-ing with beverages, an example of unsafe pandemic parties.

Real Estate Technology

No sympathy for cancelled app encouraging ‘rebellious’ pandemic parties

(TECH NEWS) Apple and TikTok cancel Vybe Together’s accounts to prevent the secret party organizing app from promoting pandemic parties, while its founder cries...

January 5, 2021
Apple Home Pod Mini, raising issues of privacy. Apple Home Pod Mini, raising issues of privacy.

Real Estate Technology

Apple HomePod Mini: Good at speaking, better at listening

(TECH NEWS) Apple is making another push into the world of bluetooth enabled always-on speakers with a revamped HomePod Mini, which is a fantastic...

November 23, 2020
separated selfies separated selfies

Real Estate Technology

Selfies for a group that are socially distancing are coming soon from Apple

(REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY) Apple receives a timely patent on group selfie software for the age of social distancing. Even if away from friends, you...

June 19, 2020
Apple mail app Apple mail app

Real Estate Technology

How hackers may have had access to your Apple devices, data for years

(REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY) An exploit in the iOS Mail app means your iPhone or iPad isn’t as secure as you might have hoped. The...

April 23, 2020

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022