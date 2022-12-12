Apple is being sued over AirTag stalking allegations

If you’re anything like us, you love to keep up on the latest tech gadgets and features, especially those coming from industry leaders like Apple.

Apple’s quarter-sized tracking device, dubbed AirTag, was released in the Spring of 2021 to great fanfare. At just $30, or $99 for a 4-pack, the small disk-shaped AirTag is a fan favorite, proven to be handy for just about any lifestyle.

We’ve seen consumers use these to keep track of their wallets, pets, keys…even their kids! The device works by utilizing the built-in Find My app on Apple devices. Owners can attach and trace the tag using real-time GPS and can even signal for the tag to chime. While millions enjoy the AirTag, Apple has faced numerous claims that the device is simply unsafe and makes it just a little too easy for stalkers to keep track of their victims.

Two women are taking Apple to court, alleging that former romantic partners used AirTags to stalk them. The proposed class action lawsuit states that the safety features are “woefully inadequate, and do little, if anything, to promptly warn individuals if they are being tracked.” One woman stated that an ex-boyfriend attached an AirTag to a wheel on her car in order to find her new residence, where she moved to flee from him. The other woman has said that she discovered that her ex-husband was using an AirTag to track her and her child without consent.

Although the AirTag was created to track items like luggage, gym bags, and the like, its budget-friendly price tag and its precision tracking features have made it a go-to for stalkers and abusers. In June, a woman tracked and ran over a man after using an AirTag to track him. Multiple women nationwide have reported being tracked in a similar manner, and it’s a legitimate risk for all Realtors as well.

Back in February, Apple acknowledged the concern, announcing that they’d create a feature to notify nearby iPhones if an unknown AirTag was following them for a while. While this feature may be beneficial for some, it, unfortunately, does not address the concern of those who use Android devices.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages who have been stalked with an AirTag or are classified as at-risk of being tracked by one. We’ll be paying attention to the progress of this lawsuit as it moves forward.