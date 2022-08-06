Emotional reactions may be the best way to gauge your video ads

As artificial intelligence technology develops, more and more advanced and specific kinds of data are available to help marketers optimize their campaigns. While it’s easy enough to track whether your audience is watching your ad video all the way through, whether they are reposting it, or clicking on your link, the latest technology may be able to give you even deeper insight into what your audience is thinking and feeling.

This week at the Campaign and Elections Innovation Summit, an exhibition where companies show off the latest technologies for assisting political campaigns, a company called CampaignTester demonstrated its “mobile focus group platform.” This platform gives you more than just the basic data. It uses a viewer’s phone or tablet camera to measure not only engagement – that is, whether or not the person is actually facing the screen with the volume turned up – but also the viewer’s emotional response to each second of the video.

CampaignTester uses an artificial intelligence technology called emotiontrac, which can measure micro movements in a viewer’s face to identify eight emotions: happiness, surprise, sadness, confusion, fear, disgust, anger, as well as simply “neutral.” The app then consolidates emotional and engagement data into a report in the app’s dashboard, showing a graph measuring engagement and emotion throughout each part of the video.

While CampaignTester was presented to political campaigners this week, it would clearly be useful for any kind of marketing campaign. Says COO Bill Lickson, “CampaignTester is not just for the political and advocacy marketing initiatives. We’ve had interest from movie producers, record labels, ad agencies, celebrity influencers and companies from a variety of industries that want to add this unique data to their business intelligence.”

In fact, any company can sign up to use CampaignTester to gather data about your marketing campaigns. In order to use the app, you’ll need to upload videos and determine who will be watching them. Viewers will need to opt-in and agree to “disclosure and privacy policies.” Most companies using CampaignTester will recruit viewers by offering perks such as gift cards.

It’s a great way to gather data from viewers who actually agreed to have their data collected and didn’t get tricked into it by failing to read the fine print. Pricing for using CampaignTester varies by the length of the video and the number of people you’d like to view it.

Without data about viewers’ emotional reactions, an ad campaign could fail without you ever fully understanding why. But if the viewers’ faces reveal that your video has left them confused or angry, you can make changes to improve it.

Short of an in-depth focus group, this may be one of the best ways to measure how people are actually responding to the content of your video-based marketing.