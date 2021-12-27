LinkedIn study shares interesting insights about Gen Z on the platform

Social Media
As Gen Z continues to find their place in the world, the world is also learning to find their place within Gen Z. From prominent brands straying from more traditional marketing and embracing social media trends (see: Duolingo’s official TikTok page) to many workplaces seeing the effects of the Great Resignation, Gen Z’s influence is significant. LinkedIn captured many of Gen-Z’s motivations in a study of its roughly 78 million Gen Z users, which SocialMediaToday turned into a handy visual (below).
Some interesting highlights include:
- 80% of users consider LinkedIn trustworthy with 70% agreeing that the content posted is relevant to them.
- 72% of users value financial security while 48% consider themselves effective money-managers.
- 67% of users vye for equal rights, and 61% say they express interest in other countries/cultures.
- Large tech brands and business publishers are the most popular company types for Gen-Z to follow on LinkedIn.
- While millennials, Gen X, AND Baby Boomers often seek support on LinkedIn with soft skills (e.g., management skills), Gen Z are more likely to hone their hard skills on the site (e.g., data languages).
- They account for 13x more groups and jobs views than their predecessors.
Of course, while global Gen-Zers share roughly the same birthyears, LinkedIn has found slight differences in their top three regional priorities. For example, compared to overall LinkedIn users,
- North American Gen-Zers engage with more content on employee well-being, future job outlook, and social causes;
- European, Middle Eastern, and African Gen-Zers consume more media on the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, career development, and business;
- Latin American Gen-Zers want more mental health, technical training, and social causes content; and
- Asian-Pacific Gen-Zers seek out workplace trends and supplemental learning.
While some of these seem just closely enough related (e.g., future job outlook and workplace trends) that they could potentially be the same category, it’s interesting to see just how these regions and their respective users understand and interact with similar topics.
While it’s not new that businesses need to understand their audiences, Gen Z is keeping businesses on their toes by switching up traditional approaches to their careers and content engagement. They are the most diverse generation and the first one to truly grow up with the Internet and thus more readily embrace current technologies and trends (as partially seen by seeking the best smartphone while simultaneously being responsible for a good chunk of the rise in vinyl sales, according to MRC data reports). And now, we get to see how the world learns and adapts to a generation that is truly nothing like it’s ever seen before.
See the full infographic here: LinkedIn Shares New Insights into the Gen Z Audience on the Platform
It’s almost the end of 2021 and you don’t have to timidly push the beaded curtain back and gaze into a crystal ball in order to build your social media campaigns for 2022. If you have a Pinterest business account, you can check out their free prediction tool to help you plan what’s next for your business. They have a wide range of user search trend data shaping their prophecy. With 35 different topics, ranging from clothing to vacation ideas, every entrepreneur can find value in their divinations. Pinterest Predicts boasts an eighty percent success rate for their past predictions.
Pinterest users typically seek out inspiration, ideas, and discovery. Its link-based sharing is used to create pins attached to a virtual pinboard based on themes. One of the highlights of using Pinterest in your social media campaign is the longevity of the post-life cycle. High-quality pins can garner a shelf life of four months to a year. Each pin has an attached URL meaning more traffic directly to your website over a longer period of time versus other social media platforms.
Pinterest Predicts states “People use Pinterest to plan for the future. That means we know what’s next. In fact, 8 out of 10 of our predictions for 2021 came true. This isn’t another year-end trend report. This is a not-yet-trending report—It’s a window into the future, from the place where people go to plan it. Let’s look forward to 2022.”
Each topic has a fun twist on the user search term data generating ideas for how it can be employed. Pinterest lists out several clickable search terms for each theme where you can find more information for that specific trending term.
Alongside every theme, Pinterest features a popular creator spotlight section with quotes and videos referencing the trend. Further down the page, you can find ideas for how to “bring this trend to life” for your business. They’ve also created boards for each of the trending terms to further explore pins related to the themed content.
The business portal, where all of this information can be found, also contains instructions for how to get started using Pinterest, creating content, advertising insights, and much more. If you haven’t created a Pinterest business account you should add this to your New Year’s resolutions. Cheaper than a gym membership to lose that pesky 10lbs.
Social media influencers, love them or hate them, we have to respect the hustle. But exactly how do they make money? Well if they aren’t raking it in thanks to AdSense – like in the case of Youtubers – they may be getting paid out of a creator fund, like TikTokers. We can add Instagram and Facebook content creators to the list of sites influencers can use to rake it in thanks to their newfound creator fund. After Tik Tok garnered millions of users in 2018, many social media sites hopped on the bandwagon and allowed their users to create bite-sized video content, known as Reels for Facebook and in Youtube’s case, Shorts. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and even LinkedIn permitted users to make thirty-second videos and made them accessible via their sites’ homepages.
Facebook announced professional mode, a feature where you can turn on monetization for Reels from your personal page. Facebook invested a billion dollars into Reels – content creators could make up to a whopping 35,000 dollars per month off of the platform’s newest feature, considering that Facebook reels are not as saturated with content creators as on other more established social media platforms. It also allows the creator to see their analytics such as shares, reactions, and comments. Previously, this feature was only available to people with separate business pages.
While this new feature may be helpful and lucrative for some, it also comes at the cost of privacy. Once the professional mode feature is turned on, the creator’s entire page, including all their previous in-feed posts, statuses, and pictures becomes public, not just their Reels (though if privacy is important to you, you probably shouldn’t be on the internet, much less on social media sites).
However, creators will still be able to pick who can access specific posts when creating new posts. This feature is Facebook’s attempt at generating new content and keeping up with social media giant, Tik Tok, who passed 3 billion downloads and exceeds Facebook in user engagement. It will be interesting to see how content creation grows not only on Facebook but on all social media platforms.
Gen Z and Millennials are no doubt the heaviest users of social media, and perhaps the internet in general. But it’s no longer just about catching up with friends and family, posting memes, and hailing yourself as hashtag king – they are using it to get jobs in creative ways.
Kahlil Greene was a student at Yale University hell-bent on educating others about African American social movements and culture. Known as “The Gen Z Historian” on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, he got to posting about the lesser-known facts and stories of history, amounting to 1.3 million views very quickly, catching the attention of employers. Now with over 500,000 followers across all major platforms, Greene is heading to work in consulting focusing on public education.
“I think that’s the thing that people don’t realize that social media is everywhere, and it’s congruent with every lifestyle you want,” says Greene.
Another TikToker, Emily Zugay, has over 2 million followers on the platform from hilariously redesigning brand logos. Her personality of shooting down brand choices with such a dry delivery is sure to make you giggle. She’s appeared on Ellen, and many brands changed their logos to her suggestions, including McDonald’s, the NFL, Tinder, Doritos, and Nascar. Just announced, Panera Bread is realizing limited holiday cups by Emily Zugay, taking a stab at Starbucks who typically creates the mad rush for holiday cups. Though she hasn’t publicly spoken about taking on a new role due to her wacky design endeavors, she has been approached for many partnership collaborations and markets herself as a content creator on the platform in order to rack in the dough.
Having the perfect one-page resume and perhaps, an inkling of personalization in the cover letter (which no one enjoys writing and barely anyone reads), is no longer the secret to landing jobs. 92% of companies use social media to hire.
“Creating a personal brand doesn’t have to be scary, hard, or time-consuming. You just have to be yourself. Consistent posts, a few follows and some direct messaging can go a long way to open doors.”
TikTok launched a pilot program of applying to the short-form video powerhouse by well, making a TikTok on the platform. Within 48 hours, 800 videos were submitted with #TikTokResumes in their captions. Expanding from internal hiring to external hiring, the program allowed job seekers to apply with their videos to Chipotle, Target, Shopify, and more.
Want to get in on the action but don’t know where to start? Unfortunately, the TikTok submissions have now closed, but you can always follow these tips to start getting creative for your next career move: Embrace the tools on the platform, do your research about the company you’re applying to, make connections on the platform and within the company, show off achievements as you would in a typical resume, and be yourself!
For more cool resume ideas, check out this article on the most creative techie resumes.
