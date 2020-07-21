Tech News
Get to inbox zero every day with this new email cleaner
(TECH NEWS) Unsubscriber removes all of your subscription emails from your inbox, making inbox zero that much more feasible.
Inbox Zero never was a particularly achievable task, much less so given the sheer number of people working from home these days. It’s no surprise then, that a solution for all of your unwanted subscription emails would pick this year to debut.
Unsubscriber, an email cleaner by Polymail, is that solution. All you need to do is connect your poor, overburdened email inbox to your Unsubscriber account, and the service will identify, expose, and–with your permission–unsubscribe from every email address from that you’ve inadvertently (or unwillingly) signed up to receive automatic updates and notifications for.
To access Unsubscriber, you’ll need to create an account with the service (by the way, Unsubscriber isn’t free) and then synchronize your email account. Unsubscriber will then find any emails that it can unsubscribe from and list their senders in a neat format for you to pick and choose candidates for deletion. You’ll also be able to remove any emails originating from the identified culprits from your inbox.
And, to their credit, Unsubscriber promises not to sell your subscription list–a courtesy that should be a bare minimum requirement but nevertheless, remains a welcome and pleasant surprise these days.
If you’re feeling tentative about using Unsubscriber, the service allows for a free consultation in which you’ll receive a report on the state of your inbox. This should be enough to help you decide whether or not it’s worth paying the fee to clean out your email.
While unsubscribing from these addresses isn’t new (Gmail’s “unsubscribe and block” option has been hailed in the past as a robust response to spam), the bulk aspect is what makes Unsubscriber a game-changer for anyone looking to declutter their virtual lives. Given how much of the workforce lives in their email inboxes, clearing out unwanted fluff emails isn’t just a luxury–it’s imperative for efficiency.
Additionally, subscriptions to emails often aren’t voluntary; cleaning out your inbox once won’t prevent future subscriptions from populating your workspace, so having a service like Unsubscriber on standby is more of an investment in your future productivity than one initially might think.
Unsubscriber is currently available for free assessments and full implementation. To date, they claim to have archived over 81 million emails.
Tech News
This site lets you mask weird URLs with a custom domain
(TECH NEWS) Put any public site behind your own custom domain at customDomainer, making it easier for customers to recognize your brand.
Customers get confused when they receive links from a company that they don’t recognize. With customDomainer, companies can send their customers to wiki.yourcompany.com instead of randomsitetheydidntrecognise.com.
customDomainer, formerly AnyForm, is a service that lets users make public sites available at custom domains. With just a few clicks, users can connect a custom form to a Google Form. This gives users the power and server-free convenience of Google Forms with the flexibility of the style that best fits a user’s brand. No coding is required to set up a custom domain, making it simple and accessible for anyone online.
Alex Furman from customDomainer said during his maker intro on ProductHunt, “At my last company we had a knowledge base we needed to share with customers that was stuck at the URL of the SaaS we were using (since they didn’t support custom domains). Our customers were tired of seeing links like insertsaasgiant.net/ourcompany/wiki — this wasn’t ideal for our brand and customer relationships.” He continued, “So we created customDomainer, which lets you put any public site behind a custom domain. That way our customers saw the knowledge base at wiki.ourcompany.com, instead of randomsitetheydidntrecognise.com.”
customDomainer claims they only work with public content and do not access any private data and they do not require any kind of security access to the workspace, or data behind a user’s public site. customDomainer brands themselves as a CDN for URL-branded public sites with the infrastructure to support dynamic content, page links and more.
Users can make everything from a ‘contact us’ form, feedback form, product order form, to leave a review / rating forms. These can include features such as having the responses recorded in Google Sheets and email notifications for each response. customDomainer can be used on any site which is publicly accessible including public Confluence, Substack, Adobe Spark, Calendly, JotForm, Substack, HubSpot, and Xero sites.
customDomainer is primarily hosted in AWS, which allows for reliable security, redundancy, scalability and key management. In order for users to make their public sites available at their company’s domain (with SSL), customDomainer requires users to add a few records to their domain’s DNS settings. Pricing starts at $15 per website, per month.
Tech News
With the fast transition to remote work, we forgot about data security
(TECH NEWS) In the rush to transition to remote working environments, one important component was left out: cybersecurity. What can we do about it now?
When the world shut down for COVID-19, jumping to remote platforms was the logical decision for most companies that continued to operate. Unfortunately, while many companies have nearly perfected the art of working remotely, most missed one crucial component: cybersecurity.
Now, nearly half a year into the pandemic, security concerns are mounting.
In a study published by Dice, IBM and Morning Consult discovered that a whopping 52 percent of employees were accessing work-related information on personal devices–a statistic that ages particularly poorly with the additional fact that 45 percent of those employees haven’t had any security training to complement their use of personal devices.
There are a number of issues that can arise from using a personal computer, tablet, or smartphone for work-related activities, primarily the problem of mixing work and play. In all likelihood, the websites you access during your time on the clock don’t look much like the websites you frequent during your off hours.
Mixing the sign-in credentials, passwords, and browsing habits in the same browser–or on the same computer–can increase your chances of losing your work credentials or important, confidential data to phishing attempts, malware, and so on. Even using a private browser or a VPN doesn’t entirely mitigate these concerns.
There’s also the minor (he said sarcastically) issue of personal device forfeiture should the organization you work for determine that something on your device led to a data breach. While this is substantially more common in government-controlled occupations than in the private sector, most would argue that the chance of losing your computer because someone else decided you made an easy target, isn’t worth it.
The problem, of course, is that many employees didn’t have a choice. In the scramble to implement responsible working environments and social distancing, cybersecurity took an aggressive backseat–and the repercussions could very well be forthcoming.
One possible–and affordable–solution to this crisis is password management and reset counseling, but even that measure has some doubtful applications since–in the same study cited above–66 percent of employees surveyed indicated that they had not been given any form of password management training in the wake of the transition to remote work. For what appears to be a cheap answer, password help seems to be strangely absent.
COVID-19 doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, and states that reopen are finding themselves almost immediately transitioning back to remote work due to new outbreaks. Let’s be clear: Our infrastructure cannot handle a massive security attack now. If companies want to protect their longevity, they can start by providing employees with distanced work security trainings–and maybe mandating a password change here or there.
Tech News
Elon Musk wants to connect your brain to a computer this year
(TECH NEWS) Two companies are gearing up to “upgrade” humans by connecting technology with the human brain.
For many years, people have talked about frontiers and new places that have yet to be explored. Whether it’s the deep ocean floors or the ever-expanding vastness of outer space, there are things we still haven’t seen or fully come to understand. The same goes for comprehending what’s happening behind our own eyeballs; the multiple folds of the human brain still keep many mysteries from us.
This year though, two companies have claimed that they will be uncovering those secrets. Brain mapping and recording has been a topic of interest for a number of years and has helped numerous scientific studies. The ability to analyze the functions of the brain and record from a wider range of subjects gives limitless possibilities to scientific studies. It can also unfold a medical crisis faster than waiting for symptoms to appear externally.
Kernel, an LA-based biologically focused startup, raised $53 million for its non-invasive ‘Neuroscience as a Service’ technology. They are focusing on two main approaches, the Flux and Flow techniques. Flux measures the magnetic fields generated by neutrons in the brain. Flow measures blood throughout the brain. CEO Bryan Johnson released in a statement, “if we can quantify thoughts and emotions, conscious and subconscious, a new era of understanding, wellness, and human improvement will emerge.” This approach could revolutionize how we adapt to viewing the brain. It could be done safely and even remotely for people’s health.
CEO of Neuralink, Jared Birchall, and Co-founder Elon Musk, are the other company that have announced that their next company’s attempt to connect humans and computers will be in August of this year. They are taking a different approach that could be ultimately more fruitful, if a tad dangerous. Their company is working on a procedure to implant gossamer-thin wires directly into a human brain that then connects to an external computer processing unit.
Their ultimate goal is to eventually make the device wireless for ease of use and maneuverability. They have performed this procedure in animals, according to their plans revealed in 2019, and will be looking to move onto humans this year.
Their initial goal is to use the technology to help mitigate the effects of neurological disorders in patients with severe mobility issues and/or other daily function impacts. This will hopefully lead to an upgrade in human and computer interactions, and possibly even allowing our brains to interact with computers at the speed of thought.
The future is bright and full of wires.
