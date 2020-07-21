Get to inbox zero every day with this new email cleaner

Inbox Zero never was a particularly achievable task, much less so given the sheer number of people working from home these days. It’s no surprise then, that a solution for all of your unwanted subscription emails would pick this year to debut.

Unsubscriber, an email cleaner by Polymail, is that solution. All you need to do is connect your poor, overburdened email inbox to your Unsubscriber account, and the service will identify, expose, and–with your permission–unsubscribe from every email address from that you’ve inadvertently (or unwillingly) signed up to receive automatic updates and notifications for.

To access Unsubscriber, you’ll need to create an account with the service (by the way, Unsubscriber isn’t free) and then synchronize your email account. Unsubscriber will then find any emails that it can unsubscribe from and list their senders in a neat format for you to pick and choose candidates for deletion. You’ll also be able to remove any emails originating from the identified culprits from your inbox.

And, to their credit, Unsubscriber promises not to sell your subscription list–a courtesy that should be a bare minimum requirement but nevertheless, remains a welcome and pleasant surprise these days.

If you’re feeling tentative about using Unsubscriber, the service allows for a free consultation in which you’ll receive a report on the state of your inbox. This should be enough to help you decide whether or not it’s worth paying the fee to clean out your email.

While unsubscribing from these addresses isn’t new (Gmail’s “unsubscribe and block” option has been hailed in the past as a robust response to spam), the bulk aspect is what makes Unsubscriber a game-changer for anyone looking to declutter their virtual lives. Given how much of the workforce lives in their email inboxes, clearing out unwanted fluff emails isn’t just a luxury–it’s imperative for efficiency.

Additionally, subscriptions to emails often aren’t voluntary; cleaning out your inbox once won’t prevent future subscriptions from populating your workspace, so having a service like Unsubscriber on standby is more of an investment in your future productivity than one initially might think.

Unsubscriber is currently available for free assessments and full implementation. To date, they claim to have archived over 81 million emails.