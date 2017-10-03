Communicate in AR with a gif (be still my cold lil heart)

(TECH NEWS) Behold! GIPHY World — an augmented reality app that lets you communicate via gif *in* AR. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 1

GIPHY has cemented their reputation in the world of gifs. The popular website is already the place to search and share gifs, and has garnered a solid reputation among the community. Gifs have become the ideal way to visually communicate, and luckily there is an ever-growing library to choose from. They are the perfect way to add dimension to simple text and emojis. Gifs express what words and pictures cannot. Plus, they make every message so much more entertaining.

In an effort to take gifs beyond just the level of sharing, GIPHY has found a way to insert them into reality — well, almost reality. The company has introduced GIPHY World, an app in which users can utilize gifs to communicate in augmented reality. As they say on their website, it is the ideal way to “fill the world around you with gifs.” Gifs are not the only thing that users can add to their AR experience.

GIPHY World also makes stickers available that can be powered in 3D. In addition, the app is also easy to use. In order to start communicating with gifs, users just need to browse and choose which gifs and stickers they want to add to their virtual space. Users will be able to view and experience the gifs they add in a more interactive way than simply sharing them via text.

Once gifs are added to the AR world, users can record video to share in various ways. For instance, they can post it on the web or create a link to share with friends. Anyone you share the link with can also explore the AR scene, complete of course with your customized gifs.

GIPHY World, like GIPHY, is available for anyone to use via the website or a mobile phone. With devices utilizing iOS, the app provides extensions to browse and use gifs directly on the keyboard. GIPHY also provides numerous other gif inspired resources.

Besides the newest GIPHY World addition, the GIF Camera lets users record moments that translate into a series of gifs. GIPHY Capture also lets users easily create their own gifs.