6 sites to bookmark when looking for a tech job

Kickstart the search

With outdated posts, missing information, and already-filled listings, finding tech jobs can sometimes be the hardest part of the job application process. Still, unemployment rates are improving, and as more and more people find work, many of them have job search sites to thank for landing their new opportunities. Here’s a look at our favorite ways to kickstart your job search and networking process.

6 sites to bookmark

1. LinkedIn

It’s no surprise that LinkedIn is one of the best places to find job listings, and one of the most popular for recruiters. It can sometimes be a bit overwhelming though, so make sure you’re approaching the networking site the right ways.

Actively seek out companies or recruiters at companies you’re interested in to see if they have posted about openings on their own feeds. You can also take advantage of groups, which often have open-position discussions and job listings that can only be posted by a member of the group.

We have a lot of great resources on perfecting your LinkedIn profile to score a job. Try these articles for some extended reading:

– Secretly tell recruiters you’re available on LinkedIn (without your boss seeing)

– LinkedIn is NOT your resume – here’s how to maximize your use

– Job hunting? Format your LinkedIn profile like this

2. Indeed

An oldie but a goodie, Indeed is one of a classic job search sites that has managed to stay relevant amidst a sea of new arrivals. The fact that the site is well-established means it is a go-to for job posters, and often one of the most comprehensive job search sites. There are of course some outdated or irrelevant posts, but an effective Advanced Search feature makes finding the good stuff relatively easy.

3. Indeed Prime

One level up from Indeed is Indeed Prime, created specifically for those seeking tech jobs. Top companies like Facebook, Uber, and Dropbox rely on Indeed Prime to find qualified candidates in Austin, London, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, and New York City, where the service is currently available. To top it all off, although it is definitely a premium service, Indeed Prime is 100 percent free for job seekers.

4. Hired

Hired is aimed at matching people actively seeking jobs with companies actively seeking new hires. This means only active listings will be on the site, and you won’t compete against applicants who are not actually looking for new work.

Another selling point of Hired is the machine-learning algorithm used to help match candidates with jobs that fit their needs. In a way, it can take the “search” out of “job search,” as relevant posts that appear on the site will be pushed directly to you.

5. Google

Sometimes, if you know what you want, all you have to do is ask. Googling “Austin IT Recruiters” or “San Francisco Sales Recruiters” might help you find some great leads. Simply google “[Your City] [Your Job Type] Recruiters.” The results you’ll get will be third party recruiting firms paid for by employers, not the other way around. This can be especially useful for finding opportunities at smaller companies that may go to a third party firm because they do not have a large HR or Recruiting department of their own.

6. Dice

Dice is specifically for technology careers, so while it may not as well-known as some other job search sites for those outside the industry, it’s a go-to for insiders. With long lists of positions for both entry-level and experienced candidates, it is used by companies big and small to find tech hires. While it may not be as fancy as some newer job search platforms, it’s reliable, comprehensive, and easy to search through.

Bonus: Facebook Groups

If you’re in Austin, the very popular Austin Digital Jobs group is a great option. In other cities, spend a little time searching through Facebook (or asking friends or colleagues) and you’ll likely find a great job posting group that provides you with direct access to people who work at the companies that are hiring and can answer questions.

Bonus Bonus: AG’s Career Link Roundup

Every Friday, we send out a thoughtfully curated emailer with helpful links specifically tailored to the job hunt. Check out the back issues and, of course, sign up to get it in your inbox each week!

