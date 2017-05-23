LinkedIn’s 50 top companies people want to work for

LinkedIn’s list

LinkedIn has released its annual Top Companies list, detailing the 50 companies LinkedIn users seem to have the most interest in working for.

Here, however, I’ve detailed the Top 10 companies from that list, for your reading enjoyment.

10.) Comcast NBCUniversal

a.k.a. Probably Your ISP

Number of global employees: 160,000

Current LinkedIn Job Opportunities: 1,424

Headquarters: Philadelphia, PA

Not only is the cable TV and Internet juggernaut reportedly planning a Netflix rival, but with its 25 million Internet subscribers, and the high-quality programming coming out of NBCUniversal, it may actually stand a chance in the On-Demand streaming market. With its annual Comcast Cares community volunteering program, as well as its recent commitment to hire 10,000 military veterans by the end of 2017, Comcast is doing its best to live up to CEO Brian Roberts’ goal in making the company culture “the one thing [he’s] got to get right”.

9.) The Walt Disney Company

a.k.a. Time Warner’s Rival

Number of global employees: 195,000

Current LinkedIn Job Opportunities: 163

Headquarters: Burbank, CA

Everyone knows the House of Mouse, but did you know that Disney also owns networks such as ABC and ESPN? If one is looking for a job in entertainment, there are certainly worse places one could go. Not only is the Walt Disney Company home to entertainment powerhouses such as Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm, but there are also branches of the company such as the Disney Cruise Line, Disney Parks and Resorts, the Disney Store, and more. Plus, all Disney employees get free passes to Disney theme parks for themselves and their dependents. Free passes to the “Happiest Place on Earth” seems like a pretty sweet deal to me.

8.) Time Warner

a.k.a. the Walt Disney Company’s Rival

Number of global employees: 25,000

Current LinkedIn Job Opportunities: 309

Headquarters: New York City, NY

Parent company to iconic entertainment companies such as Warner Bros., Turner and HBO, those seeking to join an entertainment empire certainly applied this past year. This is likely in part due to the company’s upcoming acquisition by AT&T. Combining numerous high-value entertainment assets with AT&T’s 50 million customers? I think it’s safe to say the company’s future seems bright. Perks include things such as film and TV screenings at the office, as well as a Fit Nation program- promoting employee participation in various exercise activities.

7.) Apple

a.k.a. the Apparent Influence for Every Technology Company in Modern Media

Number of global employees: 110,000

Current LinkedIn Job Opportunities: 391

Headquarters: Cupertino, CA

The upcoming completion of Apple’s new campus, Apple Park, may have piqued some extra interest in the tech giant. Makers of the Mac computers, and inventors of the iPhone, Apple’s legendary legion of loyal fans are well-known. However, what you may not have known is that the company offers employee stock grants to all employees. Apple’s retail stores turn over just barely more than 10% of employees each year, in comparison to the 80% turnover rate for the rest of the retail industry. Huh. Maybe those overly enthusiastic folks working at the Apple Store really do enjoy their jobs.

6.) Tesla, Inc.

a.k.a. Rockets, Bullet Trains, and (Autonomous) Automobiles

Number of global employees: 30,000

Current LinkedIn Job Opportunities: 2,168

Headquarters: Palo Alto, CA

Tesla, pulling in at number 6 on the list, has recently taken over as the largest U.S.-based automaker, surpassing both Ford and General Motors. Therefore, it makes total sense that folks looking to work on cars would pick as Tesla as their prime work destination. Those interested in working on sending humans to Mars might, as well. Or those interested in working on a bullet train, running from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The same could also be said for those interested working on autonomous vehicles. And, with the company’s recent acquisition of SolarCity, there are likely even more avenues to explore. With Elon Musk’s recent announcement that Tesla’s Autopilot feature should be capable of a fully autonomous trip from L.A. to New York by the end of the year, it seems awfully likely the number of applications that Tesla receives will only continue to increase for the foreseeable future.

5.) Uber

a.k.a. Your Saturday Night Ride Home, a.k.a. Bad Press Magnates

Number of global employees: 12,000

Current LinkedIn Job Opportunities: 3,445

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Uber may not be getting the best press lately, but it certainly hasn’t seemed to have stopped folks from applying there. It couldn’t hurt that Uber is the highest-valued private technology company, currently being valued at $69 billion. It’s possible also that the company’s Uberversity program – a 3-day program attended by new hires, or nUbers (because apparently, Uber loves their puns) wherein they get to meet directly with the company’s leadership team- is way more exciting than it sounds.

4.) Salesforce

a.k.a. That Company That Basically Provides the Backbone to Your Business

Number of global employees: 25,000

Current LinkedIn Job Opportunities: 724

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Salesforce, the company known for its cloud-based business software and its massive annual San Francisco-based conventions comes it at number 4 on the list. Aside from every company previously listed using its platforms, Salesforce is also likely raking in the applications due to its highly touted inclusive company culture. Not only did the company famously invite Buddhist monks to consult on the design of its headquarters, but it also is well-known for its regular employee pay audits to ensure equal compensation is given regardless of race, gender, sexual identity, ethnicity, etc. Adding to its reputation as a socially conscious company, all employees are offered an additional 8 days of paid time off per year to contribute to causes they find important.

3.) Facebook

a.k.a. Socializing for the 21st Century

Number of global employees: 17,000

Current LinkedIn Job Opportunities: 1,152

Headquarters: Menlo Park, CA

Facebook ranks at number 3 on the list, as with a website reaching nearly 1.9 billion active monthly users, that’s kind of what you would expect. Aside from its social media focus, the company’s acquisitions of various messaging platforms, audio companies, and virtual/augmented reality technologies allows for a variety of career options and opportunities. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the company is quoted as being to “build the new social infrastructure to create the world we want for generations to come”. Regardless of your opinion on Mark Zuckerberg and/or Facebook, you’ve got to admit that’s a pretty grand vision.

2.) Amazon

a.k.a. That Site Where You Do Most of Your Online Shopping

Number of global employees: 341,100

Current LinkedIn job opportunities: 17,016

Headquarters: Seattle, WA

E-tail (is that still a phrase?) giant Amazon also made it onto this year’s list of top companies. Aside from being the most recognizable online retailer, it also happens to be the parent company of ventures such Audible, Goodreads, and Comixology (building on its online bookstore beginnings). Not only have the number of subscribers to its Prime service grown by the “tens of millions”, but the company is also reportedly planning to add over 100,000 full-time, fully benefited jobs over the next 18 months. The company is a great place to work for dog-lovers as well, as not only are employees’ canine pals welcome at their Seattle headquarters, but there is dog park complete with dog treats on site! After all, it would be egregious if they did not cater to their canid employees as well.

1.) Alphabet Inc.

a.k.a. Google

Number of global employees: 72,000

Current LinkedIn job opportunities: 1,135

Headquarters: Mountain View, CA

Is it really all that surprising that Alphabet, Inc. is at the top of the list? Pretty much anything you’re interested in doing, they seem to have a hand in. Not only are they the owners of the uber (see number 5) super-popular Android platform, the creators of the ultra-useful Chrome web browser, ChromeOS, key players in the Autonomous Vehicle Wars, and, oh yeah, essentially Masters of the InterWebs, they also have a pretty awesome company culture. Not to mention, of course, the fact that the company is set to be using 100% renewable energy for all its operations by the end of the year. Yay, environmentalism!

(Also, it should be mentioned that those Google bikes are pretty rad.)

The rest of the list

If you are interested in reading up on all 50, their list is available here.

