Walmart and Amazon at it again but this time Walmart brought backup

The feud continues

Walmart is continually finding new ways to compete with Amazon.



With their newest partnership with Google, Amazon might actually have a reason to worry.

Linking accounts

The two companies partnered up to offer an improved online shopping experience using voice activation. Both CEOs hinted at the benefits of the partnership, citing what how inconvenient it can be for people to shop at a physical retail location. They are offering hundreds of thousands of Walmart products via Google Home and the website and app, Google Express.

Customers will have a chance to speak with Google Home to shop and research products.

To use the services, Walmart customers will need to link their account to Google. Once they sync, customers will receive targeted shopping suggestions based on their online shopping history and purchases made at Walmart. The suggestions from Google Assistant can be as specific as you need them to be. Right down to the brand, size and quantity of your former purchases.

Amazon elephant

Though no one mentioned the Amazon elephant in the room, it is apparent that this partnership is meant to compete with the online retailer’s expansive services. This is the largest partnership Google has made with a retailer thus far, and both companies plan on improving their services to make sure they remain valid competitors with Amazon.

Walmart is also capitalizing on their online services to ensure their place as a physical location.

They are altering their services to include the trend of online shopping, as opposed to disregarding it. Their goal is to make sure that customers stay loyal online and most importantly, keep coming back to the store.

In addition to the new voice-activated partnership with Google, Walmart wants to continue utilizing voice services to enhance users’ shopping experiences. Customers will be able to change the store location to pick up their orders as well as use voice assistance to purchase products available across the country.

Hop on the Google Express

Google is also updating their services, specifically when it comes to Google Express. To gain traction, they are currently offering free shipping to customers who order over the minimum purchase, in addition to no membership fees.

