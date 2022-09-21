Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Big Data

Existing home sales slide 19.9% for the year, prices spike 7.7%

Existing home sales fell slightly for the month, but dramatically annually, and prices are up. Current conditions remain restrictive for first time buyers.

Published

existing home sales

Existing home sales fell very slightly in August, down only 0.4% from July, but dipped a dramatic 19.9% from last August, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). August marks the seventh consecutive monthly decline, and although sales fell annually across all regions, monthly performance was much more varied.

This index measures completed transactions, and is used as a primary indicator of the health of the housing sector. This small monthly dip in August is notable, given that it is on the heels of five consecutive months of small increases.

The inventory of unsold existing homes (which excludes new home construction) is at 3.2 months at the current monthly sales pace, with 1.28 million homes on the market, unchanged from July and up from 2.6 months in August 2021.

Most will focus on the 7.7% increase in the median existing home sales price compared to last August (hitting $389,500 in this report), but it is worth noting that the number was recently as high as $413,000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The housing sector is the most sensitive to and experiences the most immediate impacts from the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy changes,” said NAR Chief Economist, Dr. Lawrence Yun.

Today, Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell announced a 0.75 point rate hike (as most believed he would), and while some believe it should have been more aggressive, we’ll see what the Fed does in their next quarterly meeting in December.

Dr. Yun continues, “The softness in home sales reflects this year’s escalating mortgage rates. Nonetheless, homeowners are doing well with near nonexistent distressed property sales and home prices still higher than a year ago.”

He forecasts that inventory tightening will not ease any time soon, perhaps not even within the next few years. As he has been stating for many years now, there remains a deep need for new home construction to boost supply, given that inventory is short the millions of units that would have otherwise been built in recent years.

Tight inventory edges otherwise would-be homebuyers out of the market unnecessarily.

That said, this report notes that the average days on market rose to 16 in August, up from 14 days in July. Given that 81% of homes sold in August were on the market for under 30 days, there is a slight alleviation to the restrictive conditions, but with mortgage rates rising, current conditions don’t point to a quick fix.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The proof is in the pudding, so to speak – first time buyers accounted for 34% of sales in 2021, but are down to 29% in August. Buyers are being choked out of the market, regardless of their interest and ability to buy. And it remains worrisome that all-cash sales were 22% in August of 2021 and are up to 24% of all transactions in August 2022.

Watch for the monthly report on existing home sales and prices to indicate how restrictive the market becomes, or if it will lighten up. But we’re with Yun in believing there’s a long road ahead for the sector.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

existing home sales neighborhood existing home sales neighborhood

Real Estate Big Data

Home sales fell 5.9% for the month, 20.2% for the year

Existing home sales are down across the board, and may "soon stabilize," says NAR's chief economist.

August 18, 2022
home prices chill home prices chill

Real Estate Big Data

Home prices ease in May from record high, per S&P Case-Shiller

Case-Shiller data reveals an easing of home prices, but affordability remains a plague in the housing sector.

July 26, 2022
existing home sales existing home sales

Real Estate Big Data

Home sales dip 5.4% in June, days on market hit historic low

Existing home sales fell in June, the median home price hit a historic high, and the average days on market also hit a historic...

July 20, 2022
homeownership home prices homeownership home prices

Real Estate Big Data

Home prices jump double digits in majority of American metros [report]

(REAL ESTATE) Housing affordability was already a widespread challenge before current economic pressures were applied, but now home prices are skyrocketing.

May 3, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022