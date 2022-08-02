Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Corporate

FTC nails Opendoor with $62M fine for misleading consumers

Opendoor has been fined millions for their claims of “more accurate offers and lower costs.” The FTC says the opposite is true.

Published

opendoor ftc

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has imposed a $62 million financial judgment against Opendoor in a proposed settlement to settle charges of “misrepresentations to homeowners,” opening the door to other iBuyer companies who have made similar claims in recent years.

Opendoor has claimed since its inception that they help people make more money selling their house to the company rather than listing it traditionally.

Like most iBuyer companies and programs, the claim is that pricing technologies provide “more accurate offers and lower costs,” per the FTC, and advertising claims of sellers making substantially more money than if they had listed in a traditional method.

The aforementioned claims are what the FTC says is not true, and why Opendoor must now pay hefty penalties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In fact, the FTC investigation uncovered that Opendoor’s offers ended up being lower than a home’s market value.

Further, the investigation indicates that Opendoor ended up asking sellers to spend more in home repair costs “that were higher than what people would typically spend on repairs in a market sale.”

The FTC will use the $62M “for customer refunds.” But as with all major enforcement agencies, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is the body charged with collecting the fees, which they are legally able to negotiate down or dismiss altogether. Just last week the FCC Chair expressed that the DOJ should no longer be the collections department for federal agencies.

Although settling, Opendoor refutes the FTC’s investigation, stating, “our decision to settle with the Commission will allow us to resolve the matter and focus on helping consumers buy, sell and move with simplicity, certainty and speed.”

Their statement concludes: “Importantly, the allegations raised by the FTC are related to activity that occurred between 2017 and 2019 and target marketing messages the company modified years ago. We are pleased to put this matter behind us and look forward to continuing to provide consumers with a modern real estate experience.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

zillow patent grab zillow patent grab

Real Estate Corporate

Zillow nixes iBuying program and cuts 25% of staff, consumers go wild

(REAL ESTATE) After Zillow hit pause on their iBuying program, they've now cut it altogether and laid off staff. Can Zillow haters gloat yet?...

November 3, 2021
wework former CEO wework former CEO

Real Estate Corporate

WeWork’s melodramatic IPO withdrawal could hurt Compass & Opendoor

(REAL ESTATE) You may ask what some tool who claims he invented coworking has to do with the real estate tech world, but it...

September 30, 2019
opendoor opendoor

Real Estate Technology

How OpenDoor became a unicorn (a company valued at over $1B)

(BUSINESS NEWS) Good news for direct home sales and fans of adorable mythical quadrupeds - OpenDoor is a unicorn. What does its billion dollar...

March 1, 2019
opendoor opendoor

Op/Ed

OpenDoor: covert $9M startup says real estate has been “unaffected” by Internet. What?

OpenDoor is set to launch next month - is this another real estate startup that will "revolutionize" and reinvent the wheel by adding some...

June 1, 2014

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022