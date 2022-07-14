Connect with us

Realtors, let the real you shine and quit following the crowd

Realtors get a bad rap for being ‘boring’ and ‘salesy,’ but this tatted agent is challenging the status quo, and doing a good job of it!

Published

Justin Mercer with kids, who is challenging realtors everywhere to be authentic

When most people think of Realtors, it’s easy to think of the boring headshot that seems to accompany them.

You know the type: Boring suit, smarmy grin, some tagline about how they’re going to find you a house.

Some Realtors, however, have set out to break that mold. One example is Justin Mercer who sports a full body (and face) of tattoos.

Hailing from Arizona, Mercer goes by the title “The Tattooed Realtor.” It’s a name he’s earned – Mercer sports tattoos everywhere from his hands to his face. And he looks awesome!

Honestly, it’s about time more people start letting themselves live authentically, instead of trying to look like what society says they “should” look like.

Sure, Mercer has gotten plenty of strange looks, but he owns his appearance. He hands out fake tattoo stickers to kids and has a pen-shaped “tattoo” machine for clients and visitors to use. The approach is interesting, but it helps break down the stigma surrounding face tattoos in fun ways.

His tattoos have also provided unique opportunities. For instance, Mercer has begun to land several acting roles! According to Mercer, he’s been in films, television, and even music videos. It’s a pretty neat perk to come from being visible and open.

That’s not to say it’s always easy for Mercer; he’s gotten a lot of pushback for his appearance, even from within the industry.

Really, this says more about his detractors than Mercer himself. Why should tattoos stop someone from being a good real estate agent? In fact, why should tattoos stop someone from being a good anything?

Frankly, we’ve gone way too long subscribing to the idea that looking professional must mean trying to fit in.

Who’s to say someone with pink hair, numerous piercings, or, in Mercer’s case, facial tattoos, isn’t fit to do their job? In fact, one of the great things about standing out is the ability to make like-minded customers feel at ease. There’s less fear of judgment when your Realtor looks like you.

Sure, no industry is going to change overnight – Mercer’s pushback is proof of that. But things are changing for the better. It’ll be an exciting day when everyone, no matter if they’re a doctor, lawyer, or real estate agent, feels comfortable enough to live authentically. And an even more exciting day when fellow Realtors don’t take to Facebook to trash a fellow professional for their appearance (isn’t there a saying about glass houses)?

In the meantime, congratulations to Mercer and those like him – for pushing ahead in this relatively new frontier.

In this article:, , , ,
Brittany is a Staff Writer for The American Genius with a Master's in Media Studies under her belt. When she's not writing or analyzing the educational potential of video games, she's probably baking.

