Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Op/Ed

How to negotiate with clients and come out a winner

Bad clients can break your spirit, your productivity, and your confidence. So, what is a professional to do?

Published

A client and sales person shaking hands

A few years ago, I wrote an article about a video I watched from Mike Monteiro about the frustration of not getting paid by clients as a freelancer.

The video, aptly titled, “F**k you, pay me,” speaks to the heart of the matter many real estate folks, freelancers, and entrepreneurs encounter on a regular basis: you’ve completed all the hard work the client asked you to do and now it comes time for them to hold up their end of the agreement and pay you; only they don’t. You’re left angry, befuddled, and wondering how you can prevent this from happening again. Even with the best system in place, there’s always a client who will find a loophole. So, what is a professional to do?

Take yourself seriously

I’ll tell you what you do. You stop putting yourself last. You stop treating your profession like a hobby. You stop blaming clients, systems, and other things for all that confusion and frustration. You take a step back and ask yourself, “what can I do next time to prevent this from happening?”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Monteiro suggests finding, hiring, and relying upon a legal expert to create a legally binding document that holds you and your clients to the standards that come with running a business. If they delay the process by not providing information in a timely manner, you should have a clause for that. If you delay the process for any reason, there should be a clause for that. There should be a clause for every eventuality.

It’s hard to plan for everything, but your framework should be solid; okay, it should be virtually impenetrable. This keeps “bad clients” from being an everyday annoyance, to a once-in-a-while hassle.

Not a reflection of you

Bad clients can break your spirit, your productivity, and your confidence. There are always going to be people who will undervalue you and underappreciate you. Don’t believe them. You’ve made it this far; you have to be doing something right. When someone gets breaks through your contract, your confidence, or your perseverance, it is not a testament to your shortcomings. It is a testament to your capabilities.

Once you’ve stepped back, reassessed, rewritten, and picked yourself up, you know you will prevent the next bad client from getting through in the same way, no matter which line they’ve broken through. If nothing else, bad clients are a learning experience; each one teaches us something about ourselves and our business.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Remember:  “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it” -Charles Swindoll.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jennifer Walpole is a Senior Staff Writer at The American Genius and holds a Master's degree in English from the University of Oklahoma. She is a science fiction fanatic and enjoys writing way more than she should. She dreams of being a screenwriter and seeing her work on the big screen in Hollywood one day.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

liars liars

Op/Ed

How to work with liars without going morally bankrupt yourself

(EDITORIAL) People are liars for about a million different reasons - here's how to sniff out the bull and come out the other end...

April 12, 2022
nest indoor home security nest indoor home security

Real Estate Technology

Is that home security system illegally recording?

(TECH NEWS) Just because it's your home, doesn't mean much. Home security systems are subject to recording laws of nations and states - are...

March 5, 2019
Person holding phone challenging the myth of an ideal worker Person holding phone challenging the myth of an ideal worker

Real Estate Brokerage

The simplest customer service lesson you may ever learn

(BROKERAGE NEWS) This is one of those things that you might think we don’t need to talk about, but we do. We really do.

August 11, 2016
Person on computer being productive. Person on computer being productive.

Real Estate Marketing

Survey tool roundup for the best client feedback

Surveys and polls allow agents and companies to hear from their customers first hand. They are critical in learning who your audience is, what...

June 27, 2016

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022