How this company is capitalizing on the rise of ADUs

The recent rise of popularity of ADUs in the real estate market have provided new opportunities in the real estate market.

Published

A view of an apartment with a couch, plant, and lamp, next to a window with a city view, one of many ADUs that are popping up in the LA housing market.

The rising popularity of accessory dwelling units, commonly known as ADUs, has become a notable trend as homeowners seek to maximize the value of their properties. ADUs also offer cities and states a viable solution to the ongoing housing shortage by expanding available housing inventory. 

Recognizing the immense potential for growth in ADUs, Airbnb Co-founder Joe Gebbia has recently established Samara, a company dedicated to assisting homeowners in constructing these secondary dwellings. Gebbia shares his optimistic outlook on the future of ADUs and highlights the reasons behind their promising prospects in an interview with Akiko Fujita from Yahoo Finance. 

In the past year, the surge in accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in California has been remarkable, with a staggering 60% increase in permits issued compared to the previous year. The trend is particularly pronounced in Los Angeles, where the number of ADU permits issued surpassed that of single-family homes by a factor of five. The growth in this sector has attracted attention from influential figures, including Joe Gebbia, the co-founder of Airbnb. Gebbia recognized the immense potential in this market and subsequently launched Samara, a company dedicated to capitalizing on the opportunities presented by ADUs. 

JOE GEBBIA: “You can say that the idea of ADUs has become culturally popular, especially since the pandemic, because people’s values towards their homes have shifted. They’ve changed. 58% of Americans still spend at least two or three days a week working from home. And currently, one in every five households throughout the United States has two adult generations living together.”

The paradigm shift in homeowners’ perspectives on housing has resulted in significant changes, particularly concerning the rise of accessory dwelling units (ADUs). As these transformations have taken place, governments have also recognized the benefits of ADUs, viewing them as a means to enhance horizontal density within cities and neighborhoods. 

Consequently, many governments have implemented legislative changes to simplify the process of acquiring ADUs. In fact, some have gone as far as granting individuals the right to have an ADU in their own backyard, further facilitating the proliferation of these dwelling units. Such shifts in policy reflect the growing recognition of ADUs as a valuable solution to housing needs and an effective means of promoting sustainable urban development. 

How does Samara fit into the market? 

Gebbia explains that all you have to do is visit Samara.com, where you can customize your very own backyard unit. Their offerings include studio, one-bedroom, and recently introduced two-bedroom units. Similar to configuring a Tesla vehicle online, you can personalize your Samara backyard unit to suit your specific needs. Once you’ve made your selections and placed your order, their team takes charge of the entire process, ensuring a seamless experience for our customers. Once the production plague is complete, they crane it to your specified backyard. Simple enough, right?


Gebbia thinks there’s a market growth here that can make it even simpler for people to get a dwelling. With numerous benefits, he sees it as an opportunity people will adapt to over time depending on their needs and wants. What do you think?

