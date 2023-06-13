Salesforce rolls out two new AI services to boost your marketing

Salesforce just added two new AI services to its generative artificial intelligence roster. Both of these services are designed to simplify and elevate both the chore of communicating with customers and the customer sales experience itself.

This news accompanies Salesforce’s announcement that they will be continuing to work with Google Cloud in an effort to streamline the buying and selling loop, making it more effective and less time-consuming.

The services themselves, known as Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT, have specific focuses that will ostensibly combine to make the overall shopping experience more enjoyable and hassle-free than before, comprising a wide range of points from the initial conversation to the checkout phase.

Marketing GPT’s primary focus is creating personalized emails and better fits for customer communication from the merchant’s end. According to Salesforce, Marketing GPT will also be able to act as an assistant, offering suggestions for more impactful language and creating audience segments for merchants to target.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Email creation will reportedly be rolled out to users in October, allowing merchants to target or respond to audiences with personalized copy.

Commerce GPT, on the other hand, will work as a goal calculator of sorts, allowing businesses to automatically generate actionable steps to meet set progress points. Other time-savers–such as AI-generated copy for missing catalog items or product descriptions–and conversational interfaces that are personalized for customers will also be part of Commerce GPT’s suite of features.

SiliconANGLE posits that, despite these two services being exciting in and of themselves, the real win for businesses will be Marketing GPT’s audience segment creation, an assertion validated by Liz Miller, who is the vice president and principal analyst of Constellation Research Inc.

Both services will be able to analyze CRM data from various customers in an effort to streamline the retargeting process and make the customer checkout experience as fluid as possible, thus increasing the chances that they return for follow-up experiences.

AI has been a controversial addition to many industries, and the commerce industry is no exception to that rule; however, this application represents a responsible and relatively hands-off approach to AI management of human interactions, and it even stands to improve the experiences of both businesses and their customers across the board.