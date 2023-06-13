Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Real DailyThe Real Daily

Real Estate Marketing

Salesforce rolls out two new AI services to boost your marketing

Not everyone agrees on the implementation of AI services, but these new services from Salesforce offer a lot of potential marketing power.

Published

A woman with long red hair stands at a marketing board with multiple post-it notes, manually writing what AI services can assist with.

Salesforce just added two new AI services to its generative artificial intelligence roster. Both of these services are designed to simplify and elevate both the chore of communicating with customers and the customer sales experience itself.

This news accompanies Salesforce’s announcement that they will be continuing to work with Google Cloud in an effort to streamline the buying and selling loop, making it more effective and less time-consuming. 

The services themselves, known as Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT, have specific focuses that will ostensibly combine to make the overall shopping experience more enjoyable and hassle-free than before, comprising a wide range of points from the initial conversation to the checkout phase. 

Marketing GPT’s primary focus is creating personalized emails and better fits for customer communication from the merchant’s end. According to Salesforce, Marketing GPT will also be able to act as an assistant, offering suggestions for more impactful language and creating audience segments for merchants to target.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Email creation will reportedly be rolled out to users in October, allowing merchants to target or respond to audiences with personalized copy. 

Commerce GPT, on the other hand, will work as a goal calculator of sorts, allowing businesses to automatically generate actionable steps to meet set progress points. Other time-savers–such as AI-generated copy for missing catalog items or product descriptions–and conversational interfaces that are personalized for customers will also be part of Commerce GPT’s suite of features.

SiliconANGLE posits that, despite these two services being exciting in and of themselves, the real win for businesses will be Marketing GPT’s audience segment creation, an assertion validated by Liz Miller, who is the vice president and principal analyst of Constellation Research Inc.

Both services will be able to analyze CRM data from various customers in an effort to streamline the retargeting process and make the customer checkout experience as fluid as possible, thus increasing the chances that they return for follow-up experiences.

AI has been a controversial addition to many industries, and the commerce industry is no exception to that rule; however, this application represents a responsible and relatively hands-off approach to AI management of human interactions, and it even stands to improve the experiences of both businesses and their customers across the board. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Advertisement

The Real Daily is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2023