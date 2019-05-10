Social Media
How to spot if your SEO, PPC, social media marketing service provider is a con-artist
(BUSINESS) When hiring a professional, did you know there are actual questions you can ask to spot a con-artist? Too often, we trust our guts and go with the gregarious person, but too much is on the line to keep doing that with your business.
In this day and age the cult of positive thinking and “the law of attraction” are still very much alive and well in the business services industry. Here are a few simple questions that you can ask prospective business service providers to help you gauge if they are the real deal or just caught up in the fad of “say yes to everything,” or “outsource everything” being populated online by countless “thought leaders” and cult gurus.
Lots of people will ask, “What’s the harm of people trying to make something of themselves?”
Well, I’m here to tell you there is a huge harm in taking risks with a client’s money and manipulating people into trusting their “expertise” when they have none.
Business owners: Due diligence is more important than ever these days.
There are whole communities of people helping to prop each-other up as experts in fields they know nothing about while outsourcing their tasks with little or no oversight into the actual work being done on your behalf.
It is nearly impossible for you to tell if this is even going on. Don’t worry. I am here to help you avoid a con-artist.
How? By showing you how to weed out the bad actors by asking really simple questions.
This set of questions is perfect for people who need to distinguish if the expert they are talking is really just an expert in bullshit with a likeable personality.
Why do these questions work? Because people who are into this kind of stuff are rarely hesitant to talk about it when you ask them direct questions. They believe that what they are doing is a good thing and so they are more open to sharing this information with you because they think by you by asking that you are also into similar things.
It is a fun little trick I picked up while learning to do consumer polling and political surveying.
The Questions:
- Who influences you professionally?
- Do you follow any “thought leaders” “gurus” or coaches? If so, who?
- What “school” of thought do you ascribe to in your profession, and where do you learn what you know?
- Are there any industry standards you do not agree with?
- How do you apply the services you offer to your own company?
- Can you please tell me the background of your support staff and can I see their CV’s?
- Do you outsource or white label any of the work your company does?
- May we audit your process before buying your services?
- May we discuss your proposed strategies with others in your industry to ensure quality?
- Would you be open to speaking with an independent consultant that is knowledgeable about your industry about your proposals?
- Can you show me examples of your past successful jobs?
- Do you have any industry accepted certifications and how many hours of study do you do in a year to keep your knowledge up-to-date and current?
- How many clients have you had in the past?
- How many clients do you have currently?
- How many clients are you able to handle at one time?
- How many other clients do you have that are in the same industry as my company?
- How long is your onboarding process before we start getting down to actually making changes to help solve the issues my company is facing?
- Can you explain to me the steps you will take to identify my company’s needs?
- Have you ever taken a course in NLP or any other similar course of study?
- Have you ever been a part of a Multi-Level Marketing company?
- Does it look professional? (do not use your website as a standard for professional unless you have had it done by a professional)
- Can you see a list of their past clients?
- Do they effectively tell their story as a company or are they just selling?
- What do their social media profiles look like? Do they have many followers? Are they updated regularly?
- Do they have any positive reviews on social sites? (Yelp, Facebook, Linkedin, etc)
- You can ask one of your staff in your company to take on this role and responsibility.
- You can hire someone to come in and help you with these decisions (and you can ask them all the same questions as above before taking their services).
- You can reach out to other business owners in your network to see if they have recommendations for someone who could help you with things.
- Heck, you can even call up companies that look like they are doing as well as you want to be doing online and ask them who they are using for their services. Try successful companies in other industries as your competitor won’t likely be interested in sharing their secrets with you…
Fun. Right? Well, we aren’t done.
It is not just enough to ask these questions… you have to pay attention to the answers, as well as the WAY they are answering questions.
And you also have to RESEARCH the company after you get your answers to make sure they ring true.
You cannot keep accepting people at face value, not when the risk is to your business, employees, and clients. There is little to no risk for a person who is being dishonest about their capabilities and skill sets. They will walk away with your money, ready to go find another target for a chance meeting that seems amazingly perfect.
Do not leave your business decisions to chance encounters at networking events. Research before saying yes.
No matter how likeable or appealing the person you are speaking with is.
How do you research? Easy. THE INTERNET. Look at the website of the company you are considering working with.
You can also do some simple things like running SEO Website Checkers on their websites. There are tons of these online for free and they will give you a pretty good indicator of if they are using best practices on their websites – you can even do this research on their clients’ websites.
Also, if you know anything about SpyFu, you can run their website through that to see how they are doing their own online marketing (the same can be said for their clients if they are selling this service).
Facebook also has a cool section that shows you ads that a Page is running. You can find this info connected to their business Page as well as the Pages they manage for their clients as well. None of these things automatically disqualify a potential service provider, but their answers the question of “why” things are the way there are might be very illuminating to you as a business owner.
This may seem like a lot of work, and it can be if you do not do these things regularly and have them down to a system, but the cost of not doing these things is way too high. A con-artist is born every day, thanks to the internet.
You have a right as a business owner considering services from a vendor to ask these questions.
They also have the responsibility as a service provider to answer these questions in a professional manner. Sometimes the way in which they answer the questions is far more important than the actual answer.
If all of this seems too overwhelming for you to handle, that is okay.
What is important is that you are asking questions, researching, and ultimately making sure that you are doing as much as possible to ensure making the best decision for your company.
Final thoughts:
“But, Jay, what’s wrong with taking a risk on an up-and-comer?”
The answer to that is NOTHING. There is nothing wrong with taking a chance on someone. Someone being green doesn’t make them a con-artist.
The issue I am raising is in the honest portrayal of businesses and their capabilities. It is about honesty.
I am a huge fan of working with people who are new and passionate about an industry. But I only work with people who are honest with me about who they are, what they can do, and how their processes work.
I have worked with tons of people who are still learning on the job. It can be quite educational for a business owner as well.
Just make sure they are being honest about everything up front. You are no obligated to give anyone a chance when it comes to your businesses success, and it’s not right that someone might manipulate you into doing so.
Social Media
Facebook struggles to regulate itself (but better – regulators are salivating for their chance)
(MEDIA SPOTLIGHT) Facebook is being called to the carpet by another nation’s regulators, and if they can’t put users first, the weight of international regulations could destroy all that they’ve built.
Regulations are likely headed Facebook’s way unless the company embraces change. Facebook erroneously (and we believe purposely) calls themselves as a tech company rather than a media company to skirt federal and international regulations. After an inquiry with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Facebook countered that people instead of regulators should have the power to decide what’s seen on their news feed.
Is this true?
The Facebook news feed is constructed through the company’s algorithms, catering to ad content and suggested posts. In its response to the ACCC, Facebook stated that 98% of its revenue comes from selling ads per the Audience Network publishers and advertisers.
Many of us can agree our feeds clog up quite easily — sometimes I have to fish to see posts from the people I care about. “Deciding what I want to see” is a nebulous phrase which at times has me choking on Bored Panda content because I enjoyed ONE video. ONE.
Although the ACCC’s findings did not conclude any inappropriate market use by Facebook, the report suggested policy changes. Facebook has agreed to partner with regulators to create suitable policies to control the flow of unwarranted news and advertising.
The company is still resisting any government regulation.
Here’s the space between a rock and a hard place. As long as Facebook is a prominent source of news and content, governments will swoop in to try to tame the social media beast, and their idea of regulation may lead to a slippery slope in regards to free expression.
The pressure is on Facebook and other social media platforms to stop the bleeding themselves. For now. Policy change from within the company is the safest road to harmony between those of us who just want to see memes from friends and the empty rage articles claiming newsworthy content.
Social Media
Can you legally monitor your employees’ online activities? Kinda
(SOCIAL MEDIA) Are they ways you are monitoring your employees online even legal? Did you know there are illegal methods? Yep.
Edward Snowden’s infamous info leak in 2013 brought to light the scope of surveillance measures, raising questions about legality of monitoring tactics. However, the breach also opened up broader discussion on best practices for protecting sensitive data.
No company wants to end up with a data breach situation on their hands, but businesses need to be careful when implementing monitoring systems to prevent data loss.
Monitoring your employee’s activity online can be a crucial part of safeguarding proprietary data. However, many legal risks are present when implementing data loss prevention (DLP) methods.
DLP tools like keystroke logging, natural language processing, and network traffic monitoring are all subject to federal and state privacy laws. Before putting any DLP solutions in place, companies need to assess privacy impact and legal risks.
First, identify your monitoring needs. Different laws apply to tracking data in transit versus data at rest. Data in transit is any data moving through a network, like sending an email. The Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) requires consent for tracking any data in transit.
Data at rest is anything relatively immobile, like information stored in a database or archives. Collecting data at rest can fall under the Stored Communications Act (SCA), which typically prohibits unauthorized access or disclosure of electronic communications.
While the SCA does not usually prevent employers from accessing their own systems, monitoring things like Gmail accounts could get messy without proper authorization.
Who you’re tracking matters as well regarding consent and prior notification. If you’re just monitoring your own employees, you may run into disclosure issues. Some states, like Delaware and Connecticut, prohibit employee monitoring without prior notice.
The ECPA also generally prohibits tracking electronic communication, but exceptions are granted for legitimate business purposes so long as consent is obtained.
Monitoring third party communications can get tricky with wiretapping laws. In California and Illinois, all parties must be notified of any tracking. This can involve disclosures on email signatures from outbound employee emails, or a broad notification on the company’s site.
Implied consent comes from third parties continuing communication even with disclaimers present.
If you’re wanting to install DLP software on personal devices used for work, like a company cellphone, you could face a series of fines for not gaining authorization. Incorrect implementation may fall under spyware and computer crime laws.
With any DLP tools and data monitoring, notification and consent are crucial. When planning monitoring, first assess what your privacy needs are, then identify potential risks of implementing any tracking programs.
Define who, where, and why DLP software will apply, and make sure every employee understands the need for tracking. Include consent in employee onboarding, and keep employees updated with changes to your monitoring tactics.
Protecting your company’s data is important, but make sure you’re not unintentionally bending privacy laws with your data loss prevention methods. Regularly check up on your approaches to make sure everything is in compliance with monitoring laws.
Social Media
Should social media continue to self-regulate, or should Uncle Sam step in?
(MEDIA) Should social media platforms be allowed to continue to regulate themselves or should governments continue to step in? Is it an urgency, or a slippery slope?
Last week, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook suffered a massive outage around the world that lasted for most of the day. In typical Internet fashion, frustrated users took to Twitter to vent their feelings. A common thread throughout all of the dumpster fire gifs was the implication that these social media platforms were a necessary outlet for connecting people with information—as well as being an emotional outlet for whatever they felt like they needed to share.
It’s this dual nature of social media, both as a vessel for content that people consume, as well as a product that they share personal data with (for followers, but also knowing that the data is collected and analyzed by the companies) that confuses people as to what these things actually are. Is social media a form of innovative technology, or is it more about the content, is it media? Is it both?
Well, the answer depends on how you want to approach it.
Although users may say that content is what keeps them using the apps, the companies themselves purport that the apps are technology. We’ve discussed this distinction before, and how it means that the social media giants get to skirt around having more stringent regulation.
But, as many point out, if the technology is dependent on content for its purpose (and the companies’ profit): where does the line between personal information and corporate data mining lie?
Should social media outlets known for their platform being used to perpetuate “fake news” and disinformation be held to higher standards in ensuring that the information they spread is accurate and non-threatening?
As it currently stands, social media companies don’t have any legislative oversight—they operate almost exclusively in a state of self-regulation. This is because they are classified as technology companies rather than media outlets.
This past summer, Senator Mark Warner from Virginia suggested that social media, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, needed regulation in a widely circulated white paper. Highlighting the scandal by Cambridge Analytica which rocked the polls and has underscored the potential of social media to sway real-life policy by way of propaganda,
Warner suggested that lawmakers target three areas for regulation: fighting politically oriented misinformation, protecting user privacy, and promoting competition among Internet markets that will make long-term use of the data collected from users.
Warner isn’t the only person who thinks that social media’s current state of self-regulation unmoored existence is a bit of a problem, but the problem only comes from what would be considered a user-error: The people using social media have forgotten that they are the product, not the apps.
Technically, many users of social media have signed their privacy away by clicking “accept” on terms and conditions they haven’t fully read.* The issues of being able to determine whether or not a meme is Russian propaganda isn’t a glitch in code, it’s a way to exploit media illiteracy and confirmation bias.
So, how can you regulate human behavior? Is it on the tech companies to try and be better than the tendencies of the people who use them? Ideally they wouldn’t have to be told not to take advantage of people, but when people are willingly signing up to be taken advantage of, who do you target?
It’s a murky question, and it’s only going to get trickier to solve the more social media embeds itself into our culture.
*Yes, I’m on social media and I blindly clicked it too! He who is without sin, etc.
How to spot if your SEO, PPC, social media marketing service provider is a con-artist
How top performers work smarter, not harder
Top tips for keeping remote workers engaged, connected
Size matters – comparing corporate vs. startup life
Texas employer to pay $85k in just one EEOC age discrimination settlement
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
A personalized daily digital marketing checklist
10 podcasts that every business owner should hear
Serial procrastinator? Your issue isn’t time management
Poindexter helps handle finances so you can focus on your business
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
The most important business advice my dad ever gave me
-
Business Marketing7 days ago
10 podcasts that every business owner should hear
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Starting a business when you’re broke (and how to make it work)
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Top mistakes to avoid when you quit your job
-
Tech News1 week ago
Daily Coding Problem keeps you sharp for coding interviews
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Create perfectly coordinated typography with this online tool
-
Opinion Editorials14 hours ago
How top performers work smarter, not harder
-
Tech News7 days ago
How to opt out of Google’s robots calling your business phone