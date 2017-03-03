Apple’s new patent could mean big changes in mobile authentication

Sorry Google, Apple won out on this one.

Apple’s patent application for a fingerprint biometrics reader has just been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

This is a big step for auto-authentication on iPhones.

Accessibility at its peak

Right now, Apple offers fingerprinting recognition only on the home button through Touch ID.

A fingerprint touchscreen eliminates the need for this extra step of authentication.

If users need to authenticate their identity for a purchase or download, a touchscreen reader would be much quicker.

No need to make the inch-long journey from screen to home button.

Long time coming

The company initially filed the patent in 2015 and submitted additional biometric patent applications as well.

Some predict Apple is moving towards a bezel-free design for the new iPhone 8.

As I just learned, a bezel is everything that isn’t the screen. Eliminating this plastic or metal feature, depending on the device, frees up more space for touchscreen magic.

Sometimes patents are just to have

Applying for and receiving a patent isn’t necessarily indicative of a company’s intent, but this at least secures Apple’s position as potential pioneers of new biometric features.

Plus, applying for a patent then not doing anything with it would be akin to buying all the supplies for a pet then being like, “nope never mind,” but still keeping the things. It doesn’t really make sense. So we’re probably going to see the fingerprint touchscreen in the near future.

Apple is getting really sci-fi

There are also rumors that Apple has plans to introduce facial recognition as a means of authentication.



In February, Apple acquired Realface, an Israeli cybersecurity startup focused on facial recognition technology.

However, a 9to5Mac poll found many participants are pretty attached to the fingerprint concept, even considering more advanced offerings. Of course, this poll can’t predict how people will feel when we actually reach a point of identification via breath or spit or aura.

Fingerprint, retinal scan, what else?

The new iPhone may feature the newly patented screen reader, and some have speculated this might mean there won’t be a traditional home button.

There are even rumors that iris recognition may be included. However, it seems most likely that the newer fingerprint method is on its way to the latest iPhone.

