Star Citizen: A cautionary tale of Kickstarter and crowdfunding
(TECH NEWS) Why is the most funded game in history still in development and has no clear release date? Why crowdfunding as a concept cannot be seen as reliable from a backer’s perspective.
Kickstarter – at its core – is a brilliant idea (and I wish I’d thought of it first). Creating a funding platform to literally allow anyone to bring an idea to fruition by asking for – essentially – seed capital and investors en masse via crowdfunding is truly appealing in every sense of the word. Originally a stronghold of new inventions, gadgets, and apparel, it quickly spread into the entertainment industry as well, with hobbyist game developers, auteur filmmakers, and first time writers given the chance to use crowdfunding to breathe life into their creations.
Star Citizen first appeared on the Kickstarter platform way back in 2012 and was hailed as the next great space simulation game. The campaign was started by Chris Roberts – one of the grand masters of the genre – who created the legendary Wing Commander series while working at Origin Systems. While these might be unfamiliar to non-gamers, anyone who played computer and console games in the 80s and 90s would recognize each name as a juggernaut of the industry.
Without going into specifics, this is the equivalent of Steven Spielberg asking for money to make Montana Miles, a new franchise centered around an ace paleontologist and all around tough guy roughneck adventurer who maybe had a run in or two with certain historical societies while pursuing artifacts from an ancient and forgotten world.
Ol’ Steve is definitely gonna get backers. To really set this up, imagine he asked for money in the late 80s. That’s the kind of perfect storm situation we’d have here.
Star Citizen managed to bring in over $2.1 million from nearly 35,000 backers at its inception, and the fervor and excitement was high. This was due to the pedigree of those involved in the project and the fact that a massive space sim had not seen release in several years (the video game industry – like many others – goes through cycles, with certain properties and genres fading into and out of popularity). Fans eagerly donated, and it reached its original $500K goal quickly, with 9 people contributing $10,000 each and another 19 pledging $5,000.
Since then, additional crowdfunding was conducted by giving fans the option to buy ships and other digital goods to be used in-game, bringing the total to $339 million in the past 10 years (accounting for pre-production and other planning that was done prior to the Kickstarter campaign).
Backing up for a second, consider that I just said 10 years. Which doesn’t sound too bad until you consider that the game is still not out and has no projected release date. If you go to their website, you can be directed to their Pledge Store to purchase ships and other items for a game that isn’t even done, and last released new public material way back in 2015. A side project meant to appease and entice backers – Squadron 42 – just announced its own delay.
And the developers have more or less given no reassurance or updated timelines. The prevailing theory is that this is the result of feature creep, but even this has sparked a number of heated discussions and angry denial from the developers.
Understandably, gamers are angry, and are (perhaps justifiably) lashing out (I won’t link to Reddit or any other forums, but it’s easy to sniff these out). There’s even a (hilarious) Imgur repository of broken promises and failed deliverables against a backdrop of developer feel-good rhetoric. At least one lawsuit has been filed.
Let me take a moment here to say that the gaming industry is no stranger to delays, and has also seen games be released in broken states. The biggest recent example is Sony pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from its digital storefront and offering refunds. Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest and most anticipated game at the moment, but has been delayed countless times, suffered numerous glitches, crashes, is otherwise unplayable on console platforms (both the Playstation 4 and Xbox One), and been called a disaster.
Let’s not even go into talking about the legacy of delayed games, which stretches from Daikatana, Duke Nukem Forever, No Man’s Sky (though it should be noted that Hello Games has worked tirelessly to rectify the game’s original dismal state against its many, many promises)… The list goes on.
But we’re getting a little off course here by looking at traditionally funded games (even if there are dozens of problems there too). In terms of pure Kickstarter-funded debacles? There’s lots of examples, including DoubleFine’s Broken Age (famous for being the first major game to be crowdfunded and a story in and of itself), SpaceVenture (now over seven years late), and whatever it was that Yogscast game was trying to do (relevant because this was one of the biggest Youtube groups at the time). What about when backers paid for the Oculus Rift, only to have it purchased
outright by Facebook before it was even released to backers?
There’s too many fascinating and infuriating rabbit holes to go through.
So let’s talk about Kickstarter directly for a bit, because if we’re going to play the blame game (hah!), then we certainly need to consider their participation. As it stands, Kickstarter continues to operate with almost no oversight, and has remained a silent and invisible actor throughout these failures. In effect, they are a neutral third party.
Even worse, Kickstarter themselves say that a creator is under zero obligation to complete their project, and relies heavily on the fact that each and every crowdfunding campaign functions in a benefit of the doubt construct. If a creator reaches funding and is never heard from again, Kickstarter maintains that not only will they not pursue any kind of legal action, but doubles down on blaming the investing audience by stating that they knew the risks upfront. Put bluntly: Kickstarter has a very convenient excuse that “art works by different rules.”
In almost all instances, this has resulted in incomplete and abandoned projects, often fueled by lies, deception, and fraud. And yet, Kickstarter has dodged any and all liability, and it’s unlikely that backers can easily exercise any kind of legal action. A similar situation would be taking a contractor to court over an unfinished job, but having no way to actually enforce restitution even under a favorable judgement.
This doesn’t even take into account that there’s a chance of a rogue backer voicing so much dissatisfaction that they sue a company into bankruptcy. Sure, this sounds like reasonable punishment, is entirely legal, and conceivably is well within the rights of that person. But even so, does the blame lie with an inexperienced creator, impossibly high standards set by a (debatably unreasonable) customer, or with Kickstarter being an enabler?
The lofty goals of Kickstarter set against this backdrop of numerous pitfalls suddenly tarnishes its efficacy and integrity, exacerbated by a laundry list of what ifs and potentialities. There’s simply too many legal issues to navigate when it comes to crowdfunding.
I’m not even going to start going into more examples of failed Kickstarter projects, outright scams, and other clear cut bits of fraud and swindling.
Real quick, I want to mention a few other things – similar crowdfunding platforms such as Indiegogo have the same issues, GoFundMe is not without its own controversies, and Valve’s digital marketplace Steam gives developers the same loophole via its Early Access program by allowing them to keep a game in a forever-limbo state.
So I guess the lesson here is that all of these crowdfunding platforms should be treated with a similar attitude you might have when playing the lottery. At the least, try to vet the creator beforehand, as there are certainly viable companies that have run successful campaigns in the past. I encourage you to read user comments on a campaign’s page, research the company in question (have they put out successful products previously?), and be financially ready to lose the money you might put into a shiny new hypothetical.
If focus is a struggle for you, try this exploding to do list
(TECH NEWS) Nearly 90 percent of people who make to-do lists don’t finish them; can timed explosions fix that? Exploding To Do gives you productive chaos.
I’m a to-do list guy. I can’t remember the last time I started a day without one; indeed, an average day for me entails several to-do lists written on anything from scraps of yellow legal pad paper to my phone’s built-in Reminders app. There’s only one problem: I rarely make it through one list, to say nothing of the numerous one-offs I create as the day wears on.
According to Huffington Post, nearly 90 percent of people who make to-do lists doom their bulleted entries to the same fate—and, while many point to daily interruptions as the culprit, it’s clear that a sheer lack of urgency is the problem for anyone regularly struggling to check that last box (or ten).
But what if your to-do list…exploded? That’s a question that Exploding To Do wants desperately to answer for you.
Explosive urgency is the idea behind the company’s titular app. Citing decision fatigue as a major contributor to unfinished business, Exploding To Do seeks to cut down on your long-term planning in favor of manageable, daily tasks—and, even then, only the important ones.
After all, you don’t have much time. At the end of the day, your to-do list “explodes”, and while you can relegate entries to future dates or review combusted days of the past, the current day’s events are over; through this somewhat dramatic approach, Exploding To Do hopes to foster your “selective focus” so that you can make the most out of your day—and maybe finish a to-do list along the way.
From a presentation standpoint, Exploding To Do offers a fairly minimal presentation—something akin to a pen-and-paper approach—but the company behind it confirms that users will be able to track data, access to-do lists of days past, and create a back-log of ideas and actions for use at any time without having to detract from the day’s work.
Decision fatigue is a beast, especially in an age of neon lights and 60-hour work weeks. It’s refreshing to see something minimal and task-oriented grace the market—even if that product promises to explode daily.
You can sign up for Exploding To Do’s wait list on their website.
Sorted: The app to precisely schedule your day
(TECH NEWS) The Sorted app roles out a macOS version that promises to help you efficiently plan out your schedule with exact, effortless precision.
We all only have so much time in our day, and our modern culture pushes the idea to hustle at all times – that each minute should be maximized and utilized to their fullest extent. However, this can become overwhelming, and productivity can actually decrease. Even with a changing landscape where more and more workers are able to customize their daily commitments and career, knowing how to plan one’s schedule can still be difficult.
The team behind the Sorted 3 app promises to give users the ability to hyper-schedule their day through the use of a seamless and centralized focal point to collect events, tasks, and notes. While it has been a mobile app until now, a newly released macOS version now delivers a seamless and easy way to organize the daily grind.
Hyper-scheduling – as an organizational philosophy – seeks to categorize tasks based on their amount of time versus just collating them into an endless, senseless list devoid of hierarchy. Rather than several entries that carry the same weight and create a rigid structure, the list treats itself as living, with each task given the ability to expand, shrink, move, or otherwise be modified at any time to accommodate the current situation.
In other words, the idea here is to both plan ahead yet still be able to concentrate entirely on the moment. For example, if a task begins to take longer than was predicted, it’s no problem! The list encourages a user to zero in on something as needed, and then alter later tasks to reflect updated timelines.
To do so, Sorted incorporates a system built around a few specific ideas:
Unified Timeline: Giving users the ability to assemble a single list of calendar reminders, events, scheduled tasks, and other data brings everything into immediate focus without becoming overwhelming. This prevents being Sorted from being “yet another repository” of things to think about, which lowers the chance of forgetting what needs to be done.
Hierarchy: Sorted gives options to determine the level of attention and time that must be devoted to an activity. A large entry can have several subtasks assigned to it; often the best way to tackle a large problem is to approach it on a step-by-step basis. Tags can be placed where needed, which helps patterns to develop and the ability to line up similar, related tasks.
Reorganization: Instead of creating a static document that cannot be easily updated (aside from checking off which events are completed), a user can move a task around at any time to better suit the current situation. If something takes longer than expected, Sorted can shift numerous events by a given amount of time. Further, topics can be moved around effortlessly, which can empower a sense of control amid changing schedules.
Flexibility: Tasks can be merged together, moved to different days across a built in calendar, and grouped into folders.
Ecosystem: Sorted is available across a multitude of devices – tablets, phones, laptops, smart devices – which work in tandem to give users the ability to update at any time. Further, integration with other services – such as Siri – help drive familiar interfaces to better enhance integration into a hectic schedule.
In a sense, Sorted’s philosophy stems from these core tenants – that your daily schedule is constantly evolving, that you should have several tools to manage this, and that easy access to your itinerary must be maintained. At its core, this still requires a user to take the time to lay a foundation. Of course, doing so will help put things into perspective, and Sorted’s diverse array of options can arrange a day that is full without being overfilled.
Don’t panic! Google has released a new core algorithm
(TECH NEWS) Google rolled out a new core SEO algorithm update this month, but here’s why you shouldn’t freak out just yet.
Don’t freak out, but Google has rolled out an updated core algorithm, meaning the rules of this wild SEO ride may be changing yet again. Google officially launched the new algorithm rollout on Dec. 3, 2020, with the expectation that it would take a couple of weeks to settle fully in place.
Why should you care?
Google’s algorithms are super important to entrepreneurs or any business with a website or blog. If nobody sees the blog you’re writing or finds your website, how will you ever attract new customers or advertisers? Entire books have been written and companies formed over the concept of helping others find the key to unlocking the Search Engine Optimization secrets.
Oh no, what are they up to now?
Because Google is the most frequently used browser, ranking on the first page is a highly coveted feat. Everyone wants their business or blog to rank on the first page (or two). Being able to move up in the search rankings means more people find you, and your pageviews increase. If you are selling something, that means you have a better chance of making a sale. If you are selling ad space or looking to be sponsored otherwise, pageviews are crucial to proving your value to those sponsors and advertisers.
This means, of course, that every time Google rolls out a new core algorithm, there is much clutching of pearls and slapping of foreheads among SEO experts, marketers, publishers, bloggers, and really anyone who works in e-commerce. The truth is, the rollout could very well be a good thing. Especially if the last core algorithm change reduced your pageviews. If you have been working on optimizing your website and improving SEO, this could attract a higher ranking.
Trends we are seeing with the new core algorithm
Google doesn’t merely change the algorithm to toy with or annoy us, although it can feel that way. Their constant tweaking of the algorithm has a purpose–to weed out phishers, lurkers, spammers, and the rest of the bad agents, in order to place your desired results in front of you.
Expect to see changes, though. Good or bad, Google changes their algorithms with intention, and that means you will surely see a change in rankings and, therefore, pageviews. As Search Engine Journal in a pre-launch story puts it, “Broad core updates are designed to produce widely noticeable effects across search results in all countries in all languages.”
Remember, though, “different” doesn’t mean “bad.” Matching search engine users with the content most relevant to them should bring you that much closer to your target audience. SEO Roundtable, for example, has seen an increase in traffic since the core algorithm rollout.
Rank fluctuations so far have been significant, according to early data. SEMRush for Search Engine Land determined that “Desktop search changes were most felt in the health, real estate, travel, finance, law and government and on mobile search health, law and government, jobs and education, pets & animals, real estate.”This is likely good news for sites with e-commerce, who have been worried how the core algorithm update would impact holiday shopping sales.
The holidays themselves, not to mention the overall weirdness of the pandemic causing changes in 2020, may make it more difficult to discern whether the ranking and pageview changes are directly related to the core algorithm update or to a handful of other factors. The update may not be entirely rolled out, either.
What should you do now?
What is clear from this core algorithm update is that most sites will notice a difference. The best way to stay ahead is to continue to follow Google’s guidelines for websites. In a nutshell, continue to keep your users in mind when creating content, not search engines. Use keywords, but don’t try to game the system; relevance is key.
Your home page should provide users with all the information they need to see what the site is about and how to interact for the intended purpose (e.g., for shopping or reading an article). The website should be maintained from the back end, making sure it’s functional and safe for users. It’s still a really good thing to have other sites link back to your content. As always, providing relevant, clearly defined, and high quality content is super important.
If you notice a big negative impact, reevaluate what you are doing. If your website appears to be tanking, consider how to improve the relevance and quality of your web content and/or the functionality. Website rankings are a moving target, and Google likes movement. Keep creating and publishing. Continue considering the wants, needs, and online habits of your target users. Remember that Google updates their core algorithm updates, which are global, a few times a year.
