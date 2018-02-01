Business Finance
10 cryptocurrency news stories that tickle our fancy
(FINANCE) Everything you wanted to know about recent cryptocurrency stories in a nice little list so you don’t have to lift a finger. You’re welcome.
Cyrptocurrency is the buzz here at AG, and we’ve collected some of our favorite crypto stories all in one place for your reading pleasure. Full disclosure, I wrote like, half of these. But I swear I didn’t pick the list — it was curated by the higher ups. Get all caught up on the latest in digital currency and have fun rabbit-holing down whatever catches your attention:
How to keep the IRS off of your ass when you invest
So you bought some Bitcoin because all your friends were doing it, but now tax time is coming up and you’re like wait what do I do with this? Does the IRS need to know about my awesome digital currency investment? Yes, they do. Good news though, you can stay out of tax jail using Token Tax, a tool that helps report your cryptocurrency investments. Think of it as the Turbo Tax of crypto, and your personal tax savior this year.
AI can spot crypto investment opportunities
Take most of the thought out of investing your crypto with TokenAI, a decentralized investment platform powered by artificial intelligence. Advanced algorithms anticipate market trends, and users have access to Wall Street-level tools to execute democratic investment opportunities.
TokenAI converts money into Total Market Tokens, which can be bought in bulk and converted into any form of crypto. Its creators note, “AI does not feel fear, does not get greedy, does not have an ego,” so the emotional nature of trading is removed making for better investment opportunities.
Crypto beats historic market cap
Cryptocurrency’s total market capitalization spiked over $600 billion on December 18, 2017 according to data tracking site CoinMarketCap. At the time, this broke a historic market cap record. Since then, the total market cap has roller coastered, reaching peaks of over $830 billion in mid-January and lows around $425 billion just a few weeks later.
Blockchain has a competitor that could already obsolete the tech
Blockchain better watch its back, there’s a new kid on the block…chain. Data structure and consensus algorithm Hashgraph offers an alternative to blockchain, with a decentralized platform that uses Asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance, faster transactions, and could maybe even use your smartphone as a node. Since Hasgraph uses every container in a chain, transactions could be up to 50,000 times faster than blockchain.
Millennials prefer bitcoin to stocks
Last November venture capital firm Blockchain Capital conducted a survey that found participants in the 18-34 age range preferred Bitcoin to stock. Respondents said they would rather own $1000 of Bitcoin than government bonds or stocks. As cryptocurrency becomes easier to buy, trade, and sell, its popularity rises.
Plus, the decentralized yet transparent nature of transactions gives crypto a leg up on banks, since many millennials are wary of traditional banking methods (hi, Wells Fargo).
Debit card that lets you spend crypto lke cash
In November, London Block Exchange (LBX) announced plans for a cryptocurrency debit card dubbed “Dragoncard” because why not. Dragoncard will be powered by Visa, allowing users to spend crypto like cash by converting digital currency to sterling with the LBX app. Currently, the app will support Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Monero.
LBX will handle conversions when using Dragoncard at retailers to (hopefully) speed up transactions. Due to release sometime this month, pre-registration for the digital wallet app is still open to the public if you’re lucky enough to be in the UK.
Space crypto
It’s a bird, it’s a place, it’s…space crypto? Nexus cryptocurrency aims to team up with the aerospace industry to broadcast its network from space instead of Earth. By throwing up a ton of satellites into the atmosphere, crypto infrastructure would theoretically be free from government and telecommunication regulation.
Nexus cryptocurrency founder Colin Cantrell’s father Jim Cantrell is a space entrepreneur, because that’s a thing we can be now. With their powers combined, we may have cryptocurrency in space.
The crypto that keeps Buddhists honest
Surprise, everyone can be terrible, even monks. In light of recent a corruption scandal in Thailand where several Buddhist temples were suspected of embezzling, American Buddhists are turning to cryptocurrency to build trust. Lotus Network, a “digital temple” where students and teachers can connect, uses blockchain to track online transactions.
Students can pay for classes and even make donations to specific teachers or temples with “Karma Tokens,” an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. Since everything is tracked with blockchain, funds and spending are totally transparent, which will hopefully curb corruption.
Russia made cryptocurrencies illegal, and then made their own that IS legal. Pretty neat, comrades.
Back in October 2017, Russia decided it wasn’t really into all that cryptocurrency stuff. At least, the government wasn’t a fan of crypto that it didn’t create for itself. So after blocking citizens from accessing cryptocurrency on the basis of it being a “pyramid scheme,” the Kremlin released its own digital currency, the CyrptoRuble.
In complete defiance of the whole decentralized thing that makes crypto so appealing to users, CryptoRuble will likely be heavily monitored by the Russian government.
What happens to crypto if net neutrality dies for really real, tho?
Hey, remember that time the FCC decided to burn net neutrality at the stake and we were all worried about Netflix and stuff? Well net neutrality’s death may also impact cryptocurrency. If the execution goes as planned, Internet Service Providers could throttle the speed of crypto exchange sites, prioritize their own interests, or even cut off access entirely. Maybe go write or call your Congress representatives.
Crypto gets trendy – earn digital currency for taking steps
(FINANCE) Crypto is on exciting, not just with values skyrocketing and falling from day to day, but with new ways to earn and invest.
If investing actual money into cryptocurrency isn’t your thing, consider investing calories instead. Sweatcoin — a free app for iOS and Android devices — allows you to do just that.
The premise behind Sweatcoin is simple: you earn virtual currency for a certain number of steps. When you’ve earned a certain amount, you can redeem your Sweatcoin earnings for a number of different rewards, including things like vouchers for yoga classes, fitness apparel, and Apple products (e.g., an Apple watch or a new iPhone).
In order to begin earning with Sweatcoin, you just need to install the app, turn it on in the background, and start walking. This means that you’ll need the app running for the duration of your workout, so make sure that your battery is charged and that you’ve allowed the app to access your location services before heading out into the great unknown that is your cul-de-sac.
There are a couple of minor caveats for Sweatcoin, the first of which is its overhead fee.
While you don’t have to pay to use Sweatcoin, you’ll only “take home” around 65 percent of what you earn. This is in part due to Sweatcoin’s fraud prevention services, so it’s for a good cause — just don’t count your virtual chickens before they compile.
Another issue with Sweatcoin is that it only counts your steps when you’re outside. If your preferred method of walking, running, or skipping (if that’s your thing) involves a treadmill, you’ll need a pretty long extension cable.
The final caveat is that, unlike other cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum, your earnings won’t compound. Sweatcoin is contingent solely on your activity, not on market behavior or current investments; if you’re looking to build up a crypto portfolio, this probably isn’t the ideal venue for you.
Of course, your body is perhaps the strongest asset that you can own, and investing in it is more likely to have serious long-term benefits than is investing in any kind of cryptocurrency. This is the largest benefit of Sweatcoin: it incentivizes you to work out and take extra steps (literally) long enough for doing so to become a habit. That’s hardly a downside.
If you don’t mind an extra few (thousand) steps per day, Sweatcoin is worth checking out.
Goldman Sachs caves, says Bitcoin is money
(FINANCE) Goldman Sachs finally cries uncle, admits Bitcoin is money in a paper to clients. Crypto is gaining traction, whether tradition admits its value or not.
Goldman Sachs has said a lot of things about Bitcoin, but now they finally threw in the towel and admitted the cryptocurrency is, well, currency. In a nine-page report to their clients hilariously titled, “Bitcoin is Money,” Goldman went back on all the trash talk they’d previously put out.
Notably, Goldman Sachs has been on the record saying Bitcoin is a bubble, that it’s worthless, and is for criminals. While there’s an air of truth to some of those statements, cryptocurrency’s rising popularity, especially with multi-national investment banks means Goldman is taking crypto seriously.
With bulge bracket banks paying attention, a rules-based system will likely develop for trading bitcoin. There’s already a surprising number of companies that accept payment with Bitcoin, like Microsoft, Overstock.com, Expedia, and Subway franchises, but only in Buenos Aires.
The cryptocurrency offers a viable alternative in countries where traditional money services are limited. Since Bitcoin can facilitate transactions at lower costs, countries usually subject to high or changing exchange rates benefit from crypto exchange.
In Dubai, you can pay for real estate with Bitcoin. Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro tried to scrap the dollar entirely and launch an oil-backed cryptocurrency. His congress said nope, but we’ll see how that goes.
Even Abkhazia, a self-proclaimed state recognized as a country only by Russia, is considering launching their own crypto.
So basically, with nearly everyone at least paying attention to Bitcoin, Goldman Sachs decided they might as well join the fun.
Zach Pandl, Senior Economist at Goldman, noted, “Digital currencies should be thought of as low/zero return or hedge-like assets, akin to gold.”
Like Bitcoin, gold is not technically considered money, but can be converted to cash and gains value with its limited supply. Only 21 million bitcoins will ever be mined in total, and right now almost 17 million are in circulation.
Of course, the dollar still dominates global trade. Around 65 percent of global foreign exchange reserves are made up of the dollar, and roughly 30 percent of global trade (besides the U.S.) is invoiced in dollars.
While the dollar is backed by the U.S. government and printing press, Bitcoin relies on a critical mass of users. Considering there are over one thousand cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin dominates the market, they’re doing pretty well in terms of popularity.
Despite this, Goldman Sachs shot down rumors that they’re setting up a Bitcoin trading desk. Back in December, reports circulated saying the investment bank was launching crypto trading desk in June 2018.
CEO Lloyd Blankfein clarified, “What we said was we were opening – we, we’re clearing futures in bitcoins for some of our futures clients. We’d clear them. We’re a prime broker and so if our clients are going to do it, we’re going to do it.”
Since cryptocurrency is a highly speculative, risky investment, a Goldman spokesperson previously noted, the company is “evaluating the specifications and risk attributes for the bitcoin futures contracts.”
So while Goldman Sachs may not be opening that trading desk any time soon, they’ve at least gotten on board with the whole Bitcoin is real currency thing.
With this insane IRS filing contradiction, how do business owners file 1099s this year?
(BUSINESS FINANCE) If you pay contractors, this wonky IRS filing contradiction may leave you scratching your head…
All small business owners know the importance of hitting the tax deadlines on time, otherwise we risk being out of compliance with the IRS. If you or your small business worked with independent contractors this past fiscal year, then you’re probably aware of the IRS deadline for the 1099-MISC form on January 31, 2018. However, one thing you may not be aware of is a large tax reporting hole which solely depends on how you paid your contractors.
The 1099-MISC is the form in which a business must file for independent contractors receiving $600 dollars for receipt of goods or services. That concept itself is fairly simple ($600 equals reporting to the IRS), but depending on the method of payment used is where things become more complicated. This is because of a rule created in 2008 in the Housing and Economic Recovery Act (HERA) that didn’t go into effect until 2012. This bill had a provision inside which (surprise) had nothing to do with the housing crisis.
Essentially, the rule states that if you, business owner, pay a independent contractor via a third-party service (Paypal, credit card, or debit card), you would not file a 1099-MISC for that contractor, but the third-party would file that income instead on a 1099-K. Sounds air-tight so far.
Except, it’s not.
The rules of the 1099-K are not the rules of the 1099-MISC but for third-party vendors. The 1099-K rules state that reporting is mandatory ONLY when “gross payments to an individual payee exceed $20,000 for the year and when there are more than 200 transactions with the participating payee.”
Just on reading this statement alone, it seems as if there’s a huge tax reporting hole (approximately $20,000 dollars) if paying someone via a third-party. This can’t be right… right?
When Kelly Phillips Erb asked IRS spokesperson about the rules and also to confirm this language as being the correct interpretation “even if they’re over that $600 threshold and even if they are under the $20,000/200 threshold?” Yup, that’s correct, even if the IRS admits to that being a loophole.
Some tax advisors are advising businesses to file 1099-MISC regardless of method of payment. Some tax advisors are advising businesses to file according to the rules set down by the 1099-K (20,000/200 rule). Confusion and conflicting instructions abound. At the end of the day, the choice of how to file is best up to you and your tax professional, as it appears that the IRS is having issues with this ridiculous tax reporting issue.
This article should not be used as tax advice. If you need assistance with the forms and procedures referenced in this article, please consult an accountant or other tax professional.
10 cryptocurrency news stories that tickle our fancy
There’s a watchdog for internet pricing and broadband issues!
Brief of what’s happening in the autonomous car movement
How to stop people from mining cryptocurrency on your computer
Crypto gets trendy – earn digital currency for taking steps
Web design and development trends that will dominate 2018
Tinder creators launch Ripple, a professional networking app void of pros
Zillow sued for concealing Zestimates on certain listings
How veterans can get some free LinkedIn services
So the Labor Department is cool with unpaid internships again
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
