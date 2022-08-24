Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Big Data

Pending home sales (contracts signed) fall 19.9% versus last year

Pending home sales fell monthly in all regions but the West, and fell annually by double digits across the nation. What’s next for housing?

Published

pending home sales

Pending home sales fell 1.0% in July from June, marking two consecutive declining months, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), and the eighth out of the last nine months. The volume of contracts signed declined for the month in all regions but the West, and cumulatively took a 19.9% dive together compared to July of 2021.

This annual decline almost mirror’s last month’s data, leaving analysts digging into the possibility of a housing recession. NAR’s Chief Economist, Dr. Lawrence Yun tells AG that some signs point to recession, but none point to a housing bubble.

Regarding today’s data, Dr. Yun notes that “we may be at or close to the bottom in contract signings. This month’s very modest decline reflects the recent retreat in mortgage rates. Inventories are growing for homes in the upper price ranges, but limited supply at lower price points is hindering transaction activity.”

But still plaguing the industry and potential homebuyers is affordability, which Dr. Yun has been repeating for years. This month, housing affordability sunk to its lowest level since 1989.

In a statement, NAR notes that for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage with a 20% down payment, the monthly payment spiked 54% (or $679) in one year to $1,944.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Northeast PHSI dipped 1.9% from last month to 79.3, down 15.4% from July 2021. The Midwest index retracted 2.7% to 91.2 in July, a 13.4% decline from a year ago.

In the South, contracts signed 1.1% for the month, and 20% for the year. The Northeast fell 1.9% for the month, and 15.4% for the year, while the Midwest sunk 2.7% monthly and 13.4% annually.

Only the West saw a monthly increase, of 2.2%, but was down a shocking 30.1% for the year, tamping enthusiasm for the monthly performance.

“Home prices are still rising by double-digit percentages year-over-year, but annual price appreciation should moderate to the typical rate of 5% by the end of this year and into 2023,” Dr. Yun added. “With mortgage rates expected to stabilize near 6% alongside steady job creation, home sales should start to rise by early next year.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

pending home sales pending home sales

Real Estate Big Data

Pending home sales slip 20% in a year

Pending home sales (contracts signed) are down significantly, which was expected, but what of the rest of 2022?

July 27, 2022
contract signings contract signings

Real Estate Big Data

Contract signings dip more than expected in December

(REAL ESTATE) Contract signings dip, and mortgage rates continue to rise, but builders could be the key to loosening restrictive inventory levels.

January 27, 2022
pending home sales pending home sales

Real Estate Big Data

Pending home sales jump 8.1% after two months of declines

(REAL ESTATE) Pending home sales are up in August versus July, but are down annually and regional performance varies.

September 29, 2021
home sales dip home sales dip

Homeownership

Home sales dip 10%, inventory levels continue to plague the market

(HOMEOWNERSHIP) While demand for home sales has remained high, a lack of inventory means that numbers have continued to dip, according to the NAR.

March 31, 2021

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022