Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Marketing

Google Alerts but for Reddit – monitor for leads or brand mentions

Google Alerts were once enough, but Reddit alerts can also be tremendously beneficial – this startup is now in beta to do just that.

Published

reddit

Google Alerts have been around for nearly 20 years to help anyone get customized email alerts when their chosen word or phrase is used online. Sure, you can set time aside to manually monitor your competitors, your own brand, and identify leads, but alerts is a standard tool used in business today to get either instant alerts, or a roundup of various mentions in a dedicated time.

But not all communities are thoroughly indexed by Google, like Reddit, which is commonly used by people openly discussing endless topics, but brand topics aren’t uncommon.

Reddit flareups can happen extremely quickly, so being notified when something happens (especially if it involves your name or your brand) is a serious benefit.

Scout is a keyword tracker for Reddit and is now in beta testing (they’re taking signups for their waitlist now). If you do any marketing for your brand, or you’re smart and know that your personal brand matters just as much, you’ll want to sign up for their launch.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Scout allows you to be notified immediately if a comment on Reddit contains a word or phrase you have specified, and like Google Alerts, you can also set notifications to arrive in your email inbox as a daily report of all instances.

What’s unique about Scout is that if you wish to, you can narrow your search to specific subreddits which can be useful if your alert is a more generic phrase that may appear too many times across Reddit itself.

Not only is it useful to track mentions of your name and your company name, but if someone is discussing certain housing markets, knowing that a subdivision was mentioned can reveal a potential buyer or seller. Getting alerts regarding certain phrases can also improve conversions, like “looking for a house in [your specific area]” or “looking for a Realtor in [your specific area.]”

So check out Scout for lead gen and brand monitoring – Google Alerts aren’t enough anymore!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Tara Steele is the News Director at The American Genius, covering entrepreneur, real estate, technology news and everything in between. If you'd like to reach Tara with a question, comment, press release or hot news tip, simply click the link below.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/housing/get-the-newsletter/

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

social media twitter social media twitter

Real Estate Marketing

You must optimize in order to maximize in the world of social media

(MARKETING) We all know that social media is a must for branding. Enhance your reach by implementing social media organization and optimization.

June 15, 2022
audrey advertising pareto listing audrey advertising pareto listing

Real Estate Marketing

Philosopher Pareto Principle of Peas: How to apply it to real estate

(MARKETING) Realtors are no different than any other type of company and can use the Pareto Principle to expand their business - same rules...

June 13, 2022
share online share online

Real Estate Marketing

The psychological reasons why people share their lives online

(MARKETING) Knowing people's motivations for sharing their lives online is a key component to getting your own content shared socially.

June 8, 2022
Person typing on computer regarding marketing. Person typing on computer regarding marketing.

Real Estate Marketing

7 low-budget sure-fire ways small businesses can grow using marketing

(MARKETING) Marketing ideas are often expensive or ultra time consuming, but let's talk about some proven tactics that won't break the bank.

June 6, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022