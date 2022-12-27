Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American Genius Real EstateThe American Genius Real Estate

Real Estate Technology

Are you using LinkedIn’s ‘Services Provided’ section yet?

(SOCIAL MEDIA) LinkedIn is often little more than a static resume, but for service providers like you, their new test feature could make it a tool that is actually used for better lead generation.

Published

linkedin

LinkedIn is the go-to hiring platform for countless businesses, freelancers, and talent scouts, yet its accessibility still leaves a lot to be desired. Fortunately, a new feature LinkedIn is testing may make the process of finding exactly what they need much easier (namely potential leads of yours).

LinkedIn’s interface has long resembled a modular résumé, including space for things like work experience, references, and testimonials from clients. While there isn’t anything overtly wrong with a traditional résumé, it does leave a few things to be desired — namely, that one must extrapolate meaning from a long list of often cryptic job listings and arbitrary, self-determined skills.

The solution to this potentially frustrating problem lies in LinkedIn’s new “Services Provided” section, which would feasibly allow LinkedIn users to list jobs or responsibilities for which their past experiences qualify them. Ideally, this would also let users postulate on their own experiences to form custom categories of services to fit specific job postings or fields.

Of course, regulating a user’s truthfulness and creativity when listing their services will be difficult, but no more so than gauging a potential hire’s “Skills” section during an actual interview. If anything, having the “Services Provided” section may even dissuade some users from cheating their own résumés in favor of fleshing out their existing skills on their profiles.

Not only does the “Services Provided” section make sense in the context of evaluating an applicant for a job, it also would round out the “Find a Service Provider” feature that LinkedIn has testing in the past—a connection discovered by Jane Manchun Wong. In theory, one could search for a service by name (or keyword) and delineate a search radius to find the best-qualified workers in their area, all the while refraining from combing through multiple different almost-qualified accounts.

Hiring is one of the most aggravating and FOMO-triggering processes one can undergo, and the stakes are incredibly high. Being able to glance at a candidate’s LinkedIn profile to see which services they feel ready to provide will give employers a huge amount of insight into both the candidate’s qualifications and their inherent self-confidence — all without spending more than a few seconds on their profile.

But most important for you, the reader, is that you have a more effective way to communicate your services rather than just simply cramming hundreds of acronyms you’ve earned or descriptions you’re hoping to convey in a tiny space in your profile. Could this eventually make LinkedIn an actual help for your lead generation toolbox? Maybe! Do you have this feature yet?

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

The Daily Intel
in your inbox

Subscribe and get news and EXCLUSIVE content to your email inbox.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it very seriously.

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

multiple people on their phones representing social media likes multiple people on their phones representing social media likes

Op/Ed

If social media ‘likes’ are dead, what other metrics actually matter?

Social media likes don’t equal people ‘like-liking’ you. There are other interactions at play like shares, comments, followers, and more.

December 7, 2022
Haptic, a habit tracker app for Apple, shows you almost too many data points. Haptic, a habit tracker app for Apple, shows you almost too many data points.

Real Estate Technology

This habit tracker shows you insights you might not want to know

The Haptic Life Tracker app documents your (good and bad) habits. But how much do you want to know?

November 20, 2022
creator marketing represented by taking selfie photo creator marketing represented by taking selfie photo

Op/Ed

Creators vs. influencers: Does gender have something to do with it?

A sh*tstorm has been brewing regarding why men are supposedly referred to as "creators" while women are called "influencers," and it gets complicated before...

October 27, 2022
Tiktok on iphone representing keystroke trackers Tiktok on iphone representing keystroke trackers

Real Estate Marketing

TikTok is the best marketing platform for reaching new clients

TikTok has been dominating the social media sector since the pandemic, and studies show it officially beat out YouTube for total time spent.

October 14, 2022

The American Genius' real estate section is honest, up to the minute real estate industry news crafted for industry practitioners - we cut through the pay-to-play news fluff to bring you what's happening behind closed doors, what's meaningful to your practice, and what to expect in the future. We're your competitive advantage. The American Genius, LLC Copyright © 2005-2022