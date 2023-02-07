Connect with us

What even is this Nothing Phone (2) the nerds are clamoring for?

The last Nothing Phone was critically acclaimed, but not released in America – this time around, we might get a shot at one!

When it comes to upgrading to the newest technology, your best option most years is to simply do nothing. This year, it actually might entail buying the most recent iteration of Nothing–a phone from the eponymous company.

The Nothing Phone (2) is, as its name suggests, the second iteration of Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone (1), which was released to widely positive acclaim in a variety of countries outside of the United States back in 2022.

According to 9to5Google, the Nothing Phone (2) will absolutely be released in the United States this time, with Pei identifying the campaign as his top priority.

“Now as we’re on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward,” said Pei, referencing the goal of including the United States in this launch. He also clarified that this version of the phone will come with “carrier certifications,” which was apparently an issue with the original phone back in 2022; 9to5Google points out that the company “previously lacked the resources” to tackle such lofty documentation, but their numbers have grown substantially since then.

Nothing else is known about the newest version of the phone at this time, save for a vague implication that the phone will be released sometime in 2023.

nothing phone
Image by Marques Brownlee

Pei has kept virtually all details regarding the specifications, appearance, price, and release window under wraps.

As for the Nothing Phone (1) that missed its United States market, there is a small ray of good news for anyone feeling like they missed out: with a “beta membership”, American consumers will be able to receive the Nothing Phone (1).

The $299 membership price includes the phone itself–the 8 GB/128 GB version–running Android 13 and Nothing OS 1.5 so that, per 9to5Google, consumers receive the “most advanced” stage of the product.

nothing phone
Image by 9to5Google

Weirdly, the company itself stated that it most likely won’t work correctly on some American carriers, with others having only a limited capacity for functionality.

Still, owning the first version of the phone for a discounted price would allegedly scratch an itch that some experienced when the device launched elsewhere, and it may give some context as to what the next version will look and feel like. 

Story image source: 9to5Google

Jack Lloyd has a BA in Creative Writing from Forest Grove's Pacific University; he spends his writing days using his degree to pursue semicolons, freelance writing and editing, oxford commas, and enough coffee to kill a bear. His infatuation with rain is matched only by his dry sense of humor.

