Scope out influencers with influence.co, no more excuses

Changing traditional marketing

Social media is changing the way that companies market their products and services, and influencers are becoming an increasingly important part of the game. Influencers typically have large, loyal audiences who value their opinion when it comes to making purchasing decisions. That’s why agencies are setting aside parts of their traditional marketing budget to pay high-performing influencers.

Finding influencers that fit your brand

Your company might luck out and find that a popular YouTube channel or Instagrammer is already posting about your brand. But more likely, you’re on the lookout for new influencers who have the potential to spread the word about your brand to new audiences. Where do you find them?

And if you’re an influencer yourself, how do you find brands that want to work with you?

Influence.co says it is the world’s first open platform for influencers and brands to connect. It has a large search engine that you can use to search for the categories that fit your brand and your location.

For example, search for food influencers in New York with over 25,000 followers, and Influence.co will produce a list of profiles.

How influence.co can help you

As an influencer, you can create a profile that serves as an online resume. You can show off press you’ve received and create a gallery of posts you’ve made about brands. A separate gallery displays the brands you’ve already worked with. Your profile also shows your demographic information (which is the main way that brands look for influencers), and statistics about your social media reach, such as the number of followers, comments, or likes.

And of course, your profile will also include your contact information and links to all of your social media sites, your website, and your YouTube channel. Influence.co can also create an embeddable business card that is like a miniature version of your profile for use on your websites or in emails.

Don’t leave it to chance

If you’re a company, find the best possible influencer for your brand. If you’re an influencer, there’s no need to wait around for work to fall into your lap. Create an Influence.co profile, and start connecting.

