This research-backed font is aimed to help with reading retention
(MARKETING) Are you ready to market with a font that will be more memorable than any other (based on research)? Check out Sans Forgetica.
Do you ever find yourself having just read an entire page of a book and having retained nothing? Then you have to read back through and see that none of it sounds remotely familiar?
We’ve all been there, and it’s easy to let your mind wander when doing something as solitary as reading. It can be frustrating because we double the time that we spend reading.
Well, I have two words for you: Sans Forgetica. For my friends within a history of Latin, yes, that does translate to “without forgetting.”
Sans Forgetica is a font that has been specifically engineered to help a reader retain the information that they’re reading. Say what?!
This was developed by researchers at RMIT University Behavioral Business Lab in Melbourne. The font name is a combination between Comic Sans and Helvetica, and the way the font is designed is that each letter is titled exactly seven degrees to the left, with various gaps drawn straight down the middle.
“This is the first time ever that specific principles from psychological theory have been combined with specific principles from design theory in order to create a font,” said Jo Peryman, chair of RMIT Behavioral Business Lab.
The font operates by convincing the reader’s brain to work. Being that the font is visually unconventional, the reader has to work hard in order to decipher exactly what it is seeing.
Much like how we can decipher jumbled words if they begin and end with the right letter (e.g. rdeanig), our brains can fill in the gaps in order to tilt the letters right side up. Because of this, your brain slows down to fully comprehend what it is seeing – making it easier for the reader to retain the information.
The issue that we often run into is that reading becomes such a flex of memory rather than a comprehensive activity. But, the researchers have had to be careful about how much work the brain will have to do to read Sans Forgetica, otherwise readers will become frustrated and likely give up.
If this catches on, this could be an amazing tool to implement in an academic setting, and can also be helpful with reports and presentations. Talk about productivity!
You must optimize in order to maximize in the world of social media
(MARKETING) We all know that social media is a must for branding. Enhance your reach by implementing social media organization and optimization.
While in the grand scheme of things, social media hasn’t been around for that long, it seems difficult to imagine a time before its existence. Now, actively utilizing all of the different platforms is make or break in terms of branding yourself or your business.
Even if you’re using all of the big platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn, to name a few), it may seem as if there is never enough time in the day to reach out to all of the audiences that come with these mediums.
This is why it can be beneficial at the start of each week to organize something of a social media calendar. Websites such as Facebook and Twitter make it easy to schedule posts for future times, and setting that all up at once is easier than trying to schedule or post as you go.
If you tend to post more on a whim, things are likely to fall through the cracks or not reach the appropriate audience at the right time.
Taking time out of your Sunday or even Monday morning can help alleviate this.
Start by asking yourself what you want to provide to your audience that week. Then determine what material you have and what platform it fits best with. After deciding all of this, take a few minutes to get everything scheduled.
By doing this, you save yourself time in the long run and give yourself that extra time to interact and engage with your audience. By posting things on the go and not utilizing enough time for interaction, you may be hurting your reach.
If it seems like too much is on your plate to schedule everything on one day, you could also try a method of daily dedications. For example, by assigning Facebook to Monday, Twitter to Tuesday, Instagram to Wednesday, Pinterest to Thursday, and LinkedIn to Friday, you can take a few minutes out of each day to schedule content for the next seven days.
Whichever route you take, the important thing is that it is giving you that extra time for thoughtful and beneficial content that will really reach your audience. Then you are better able to keep a rapport with your followers.
Spell well to sell: Hilarious marketing typos often seen in real estate
(MARKETING) Typos are beyond embarrassing, but they’re even worse when trying to market to clients. Here are 16 common real estate marketing typos.
Endless marketing typos
Well, my friends, you are certainly in for some laughs this week. Thanks to Jan Pastras and Carlo Cappomazza of Los Angeles for their side-splitting contributions from the MLS and local real estate ads. We never seem to run out, so please enjoy:
Hel-lo-o-o?
“Open 11 AM – 2 PMS Tues” (I’m already experiencing irritation and minor cramping.)
“Chickend cop” (A cop in a chicken suit?)
“Wall needs retainer” (Apparently you’re moonlighting now as an orthodontist.)
“Please sign in and dare” (Strip poker, anyone?)
“Speed bums” (Hence the term, “He was given the ‘bum’s rush’.”)
Are You Sure?
“No smoking – fry area” (Even a Col. Sanders’ chicken deserves one last smoke before hitting the fryer.)
“Very poopular area” (Are you selling a house or a dog park?)
“Club foot tub” (How do you find orthopedic shoes to fit?)
“60′ boat deck” (That gives new meaning to “dry docked.”)
“Big yawd” (I suspect this house is in Boston.)
Do You Want To Re-Think That?
“Bonus room not permanented” (Neither is your career.)
“House has been saged” (No doubt to cover the smell of the weed you’ve been smoking.)
“Discount models” (Hence the toothless girls.)
“Seder closet” (…Which is why your clothes smell like gefilte fish.)
Kindly Move Away From All Sharp Objects
“God updates” (That explains the Burning Bush in the front yard.)
That’s all the marketing typos for this week, folks. Remember: Spell well and sell!
Tips to ensure your client actually reviews you online
(MARKETING) Actionable customer feedback is one of the most valuable assets at your disposal. Unfortunately, it’s also incredibly difficult to obtain ratings and reviews.
Actionable customer feedback is one of the most valuable assets at your disposal. Unfortunately, it’s also incredibly difficult to obtain, as angry customers rarely leave coherent reviews and satisfied customers often avoid them entirely. Here are a few ways to achieve positive feedback without breaking the bank.
Before embarking on a crusade to pester your customers for their time, take a second to identify pain points in your services.
Are your negotiating tactics superb, or do they end up a bit lackluster from time to time? Does your customer interfacing garner largely positive results, or do you get the feeling that you’re putting people off? Knowing what to look for when asking for feedback and reviews will help you narrow the number of choices your customers have, making an answer significantly more likely.
Once you have a general idea of what you want to address, it is ideal to implement a universal online reviews strategy that all clients are asked for, and you never cherry-pick for marketing purposes, rather publish all of the ratings for an accurate picture, given that consumers want real transparency. For example, RatedAgent.
But maybe you’re a solo agent with a broker that doesn’t invest in anything (especially not a ratings and reviews strategy) and you’re on your own.
In that case, start putting together a form with specific questions targeting your established weak spots – naturally, the fewer the better, but don’t lead people – transparency is good. In most cases, you’ll want to stick to three main topics and a general suggestion area; anything more than that, and you risk intimidating your prospective critics.
Following up directly via email is a good way to catch a customer’s attention, but it’s also a good way to end up in your customers’ spam folders, and it can get expensive quite quickly. If you decide to run an email campaign, make sure your intent is in the subject line.
You might even want to pair your email with a promotion, such as a free annual fire inspection or something similar, but be careful not to skew your potential feedback.
An alternative to mass-emailing your client list is installing a pop-up box on your website. After seeing the same box multiple times, some of your clients are bound to cave eventually. As long as you keep the box clean, concise, and easy to exit, you shouldn’t receive negative feedback inspired by annoyed web-goers. You can also add your message to a modal box or a similarly less-intrusive graphic in order to account for the ad-blocker crowd if you don’t see enough feedback within a month or so.
Acting on customer reviews is perhaps the clearest way to improve your customer-facing image, as long as the feedback itself is clear. Knowing what to look for and implementing a pleasant campaign to obtain will get you one step closer to raking in the critiques.
