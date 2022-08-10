This text-to-speech app can read text AND text from images to you

If you learn better through audio or just enjoy listening to words rather than reading, Madhur AI might be the text-to-speech reader that fits your needs.

Users can listen to docs, PDFs, and other text with a natural AI text-to-speech reader. Madhur AI is currently in beta as a “better and faster way alternative to reading.”

It can also help you get through a boring document, allow you to listen to your homework while you do other work at the same time, or boost productivity and multitask your way through the day.

Madhur AI features

Madhur AI boasts 20+ natural AI voices with different accents, and the paid version offers even more voices. There’s even an option to change the reading speed.

One of the nicest features of Madhur AI is the scanning option. Madhur AI can read text from an image or scan the pages of a book that you want to listen to. Does this seem time-consuming? Sure, but if you want to listen to written text that isn’t online, it’s a great way to have that option. With Madhur AI, you can also sync across devices, which is pretty neat.

A quick review

Madhur AI doesn’t seem that much different from other text-to-speech apps such as Voice Aloud Reader, T2S, and Narrator’s Voice, all of which are free, though some have in-app purchases to go ad-free.

Personally, I found the voices to be more natural than Android’s native text-to-speech capability. Overall, if you don’t already use a text-to-speech app, it’s worth taking a look at Madhur AI.

At the American Genius, we recommend that you should keep a text-to-speech app on your phone or most-used device. It definitely comes in handy when you can’t read, just don’t want to, or rather listen to something different (other than music).